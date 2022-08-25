McCallum and Anderson football teams warm up before the Taco Shack Bowl at Austin’s House Park. (KXAN/Andrew Schnitker)

Taco Shack Bowl results

2002-2021

AUSTIN (KXAN) — High school football is back for another fall and it kicks off tonight with the Taco Shack Bowl.

Anderson and McCallum renew their north Austin rivalry on the gridiron for the 21st time at 7:30 p.m. live from House Park on KBVO. You can stream the game on NFHS — the official high school football streaming partner of KXAN.

If you’re watching on KBVO, the over-the-air channel is 14. Watch the game on NFHS at this link.

Last year’s game came down to a fumbled snap on an extra point and McCallum snuck away with a 14-13 win, the Knights’ third victory in the past five meetings. The Knights went on to finish the season 8-4, 5-1 in 5A-District 14 play and made a trip to the second round of the state playoffs.

Anderson, meanwhile, struggled to a 3-7 overall mark and 2-5 in 5A-District 11 play. The Trojans have a new coach this year in Donald Hatcher, who previously was a co-defensive coordinator for Little Elm in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, and they’re moving up to Class 6A.

Anderson moves into 6A-District 26 with powerhouse programs Lake Travis and Westlake, along with 2021 playoff teams Bowie, Dripping Springs, and Buda Johnson. Akins, Austin High and Del Valle round out the 9-team district.

Both schools have won 10 Taco Shack Bowls each.

