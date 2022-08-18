AUSTIN (KXAN) — From the cast iron to the gridiron, if there’s one thing Central Texans love as much as tacos, it’s high school football.

For fans of the Anderson Trojans and McCallum Knights, the “Taco Shack Bowl” – back for its 21st edition – is no exception. The annual matchup between Austin-area rivals returns to House Park Thursday, Aug. 25 at 7:30 p.m. to kickoff the 2022 season for both teams.

Before the Knights and Trojans battle it out on the field, fans once again have the chance to settle the score off the field by displaying their school spirit and pride. Vote in our spirit poll below, and tune in to KXAN News Today the morning of the game where we’ll announce the winner of this years’ spirit competition.

The Anderson-McCallum game kicks off KBVO’s Big Game of the Week – bringing you some of the most exciting matchups of the Central Texas high school football season.