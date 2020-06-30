Austin ISD pauses strength and conditioning workouts amid coronavirus resurgence

AUSTIN (KXAN) — With cases of the coronavirus rising in Austin and Travis County, Austin Independent School District has decided to stop all strength and conditioning workouts until July 13, at the earliest.

The announcement came on Tuesday, and starts immediately. The school district’s athletics twitter page sent out the update just before 1:30 p.m.

The return date of July 13 is a tentative date. The district also announced that during the break in workouts, there will be a deep cleaning of workout facilities.

AISD is just the latest Central Texas school district to hit pause on strength and conditioning. On June 22, Lake Travis football announced that it would pause workouts until July 6. A week earlier, San Marcos CISD suspended its voluntary workouts with a goal of returning July 6, as well. On Friday, Round Rock ISD put a stop to all of its schools’ summer workouts.

Pflugerville ISD had a pre-planned break in its workouts scheduled for July 3 – 13, according to a tweet from PfISD Athletics.

The list of area schools and districts halting their workouts is growing by the day.

Earlier this summer, the UIL, the state’s governing body for public high school athletics, announced that schools could start voluntary strength and conditioning workouts on June 8. It included a list of requirements for the workouts to help mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.