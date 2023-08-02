WIMBERLEY, Texas (KXAN) — There’s a feeling of unfinished business for the Wimberley Texans even though football season has just officially begun.

Last season was setting up to be a dream season with 15 consecutive wins and a Class 4A-D2 title game berth against mighty Carthage, and the Bulldogs spoiled Wimberley’s perfect season with a 42-0 romp to win the state championship.

Senior lineman Caden Romo wants to get the sour taste of that game out of his mouth immediately.

“I didn’t take that loss very well,” he said during the first day of practice. “Especially at the state level, in front of a bunch of people. We’re coming for state again.”

Stop No. 1 on the KXAN #txhsfb tour today is Wimberley.



The Texans are coming off a run to Arlington and are rolling early this morning to some Thunderstruck.



More tonight on @KXAN_News pic.twitter.com/PkSvYbAYdc — Noah Gross (@noah_gross27) July 31, 2023

Romo, who plans to play football at the Air Force Academy next year, said a big reason why he thinks the Texans can get back to AT&T Stadium to play for a title is the team’s chemistry. He said it was good last season, but this year, it’s already at a different level.

“This entire summer I spent every day with one of these guys out here,” he said, pointing at teammates doing drills behind him. “We were always together, always having fun. I feel like talent-wise we’re better, too. We play as brothers.”

Texans head coach Doug Warren was frank when he said what the team’s goal is this season.

“There’s only one team at the end that’s happy, and we want to be that team,” he said. “We were as close as you could get, we just didn’t finish it.”

The Texans have advanced to at least the third round of the playoffs the past four seasons and compiled a 15-3 district record in the process, going undefeated in district play the past two seasons. They’ve come close with a pair of state semifinal appearances to go with last year’s title game, and junior quarterback Cody Stoever said he couldn’t sleep the night before the first practice because he was so excited to get after it.

“I definitely didn’t get as much sleep as usual,” he said. “I was pumped up to see all the work the guys put in over the summer.”

Last season, Stoever kept opponents up late trying to figure out how to slow him down. He threw for 2,441 yards with 31 touchdowns and nine interceptions while rushing for 1,170 yards with 20 touchdowns on the ground. Stoever was thrown into the job roughly two months before the season began after Cash McCollum transferred to China Spring.

He said last year’s season gives them a little momentum even though it ended with a loss, but that also makes them hungry.

“We were a little aggravated with how the season ended,” he said. “We’re not complacent with where we got last year. We’re striving for a ring.”

Wimberley opens the season Aug. 25 at home against Canyon Lake.