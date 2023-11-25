AUSTIN (KXAN) — No. 3 Westlake takes on Laredo United in the 6A Division I regional semifinals Saturday at the Alamodome, and a win will set up another Battle of the Lakes in the regional final next week against Lake Travis.

The Chaparrals (12-0) will have to slow down the Longhorns’ prolific passing attack in order to advance in the playoffs. The Longhorns (10-2) have two receivers with more than 1,000 receiving yards, senior Christian Saldana and junior Alek Leven, and a quarterback that slings it around the yard like one of the best in Texas. Atzel Chavez Jr. is No. 5 in Texas with 3,638 yards and 38 touchdowns against 11 interceptions.

Westlake counters with one of the best running backs in the state, senior Jack Kayser. He rushed for 165 yards on 34 carries with three touchdowns in last week’s win over San Antonio Reagan and needs nine yards to eclipse the 1,000-yard mark for the third consecutive season.

Lake Travis beat SA Brennan on Friday to punch its ticket to the regional final. If Westlake can slow down the Longhorns, it’ll be an all-Austin battle for the Region IV title and a spot in the 6A Division I semifinals.

The game kicks off at 3 p.m. from the Alamodome in San Antonio and will be broadcast on KBVO.

Live updates

Halftime: Westlake 45, Laredo United 7. Get ready for Battle of the Lakes II this season in the Region IV finals because the Chaps have this one in the bag with a huge first half against the Longhorns.

Westlake didn’t allow a single rushing yard in the first half and outgained the Longhorns 261-66.

0:12 2Q: TOUCHDOWN UNITED: Luna lofts a pass out to Christian Saldana who pulls it down near the goal line and then backs into the end zone for a 31-yard score. It’s Saldana’s 15th receiving touchdown of the season. PAT good. Chaps 45, Longhorns 7

1:23 2Q: United catches a break after Westlake’s Cal Livengood muffs a punt return and the Longhorns corral the loose ball to take over at the Westlake 44-yard line

2:40 2Q: FIELD GOAL WESTLAKE: Nolan Bartley connects on a 26-yard attempt. Chaps 45, Longhorns 0

United QB Atzel Chavez Jr. went to the locker room with his left arm in a sling and Jorge Luna has been in at QB for a couple of drives, and it looks like he’ll be there for the remainder of the game if Chavez can’t continue.

Westlake wide receiver Brody Wilhelm also went out of the game with what looked to be an ankle injury after he made a catch. He was getting treatment but probably won’t be back in the game with this huge lead.

7:55 2Q: Paxton Land now in at quarterback for the Chaps.

9:52 2Q: TOUCHDOWN WESTLAKE: Wise keeps it on the read option and navigates his way through the Longhorns’ defense for a 17-yard touchdown. It’s his 10th rushing TD of the season. PAT good. Chaps 42, Longhorns 0

End 1Q: Westlake 35, Laredo United 0. The Chaps turned three takeaways into points with short fields and then running back Jack Kayser chewed up a bunch of yards on the ground to stake Westlake to a huge early lead.

0:11 1Q: Chavez goes down hard on his left shoulder, his non-throwing side, and is in obvious pain as he gets off the turf.

0:42 1Q: TOUCHDOWN WESTLAKE: After he ripped off a 53-yard run earlier in the drive, Kayser finishes it off with a 4-yard run for a score. PAT good. Chaps 35, Longhorns 0

3:27 1Q: TOUCHDOWN WESTLAKE: Wise hits Heath McRee on third-and-3 from the 5-yard line for another Chaps touchdown. Wise put the ball to the inside of McRee who walled off the defender with nice inside leverage on his route. PAT good. Chaps 28, Longhorns 0

7:56 1Q: TOUCHDOWN WESTLAKE: Rees Wise flips a pass out to Nate Acosta and he turns it upfield for a 9-yard score. What a sequence for the Chaps, scoring off two interceptions and the kickoff recovery early in the game. PAT good. Chaps 21, Longhorns 0

On the ensuing kickoff, the sky kick hits the ground in front of the Laredo returner and bounces backward, allowing Justice Johnson to race down the field and jump on it for the Chaps. Westlake takes the ball on the Longhorns 11-yard line.

8:29 1Q: TOUCHDOWN WESTLAKE: Kayser rumbles 21 yards down the sideline and slides into the end zone inside the pylon for a touchdown. Kayser is now No. 2 on the all-time Westlake rushing list, passing Nakia Watson. PAT good. Chaps 14, Longhorns 0

8:56 1Q: Westlake picks off Chavez again on a tipped pass, this time Ty Ingram-Eiser makes the big play and the Chaps have the ball on the Longhorns 31-yard line

9:04 1Q: TOUCHDOWN WESTLAKE: Jack Kayser barrels into the end zone from a yard out and the Chaps turn the interception into points. PAT good. Chaps 7, Longhorns 0

10:21 1Q: Chavez’s pass bounces off his receiver’s helmet and falls into the waiting arms of Mason Lastor for an interception. Lastor returns it to the United 15-yard line and the Chaps start their first drive deep in Longhorns territory.

12:00 1Q: Westlake kicks to the Longhorns to start the game and Atzel Chavez trots out onto the field to start the first drive of the game