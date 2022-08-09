AUSTIN (KXAN) — Westlake was the first team in the Texas six-class era to win three consecutive state championships when the Chaps beat Denton Guyer 40-21 to finish a perfect 16-0 season.

What does a team like that do for an encore? Try for a fourth consecutive title and be the first-ever team in Texas high school football history to accomplish the feat.

Legendary Chaparrals head coach Todd Dodge retired following last year’s perfect season, but defensive coordinator Tony Salazar stepped in to keep some continuity at the top.

With a handful of starters from his defense last year returning this year, Salazar is excited to see what they can do.

“The good thing is there are some familiar faces, probably more than we’ve had in years past,” Salazar said at the team’s practice Monday. “Last year we started the season with one returning starter on defense, now we’ve got six or seven guys that were starters and played a lot of football.”

Westlake last lost in 2019 to Lake Travis in a 26-25 district thriller, but still ended up winning the Class 6A Division 2 title 24-0 over Denton Guyer to start their streak. The Chaps are 40-0 since the loss to the rival Cavaliers with a pair of perfect seasons, and the team is focused on making more history.

“We’ve got a chance to do something that’s never been done before with the four-peat state championship,” senior linebacker Bryce Chambers said. “It’s so good seeing everyone out here.”

A key returner for the Chaps on defense is senior Colton Vasek, the defensive MVP of last year’s title game who made his pledge to the Oklahoma Sooners recently. Byers Petty is another player looking to make a big impact on defense, and he said he likes the energy Salazar brings to practice.

“All the players are fired up and ready to make history,” he said. “We’re ready to go do it.”

The Chaps are the top-ranked team in Dave Campbell’s Texas Football preseason Class 6A poll and will undoubtedly put some points on the board with a terrific receiver corps highlighted by state-record holder Jaden Greathouse.

MORE THAN THE SCORE: If you want to stay up to date on sports stories like these, sign up for our More than the Score sports newsletter at kxan.com/newsletters

Greathouse, who has verbally committed to Notre Dame, set a 6A record with 236 receiving yards in last year’s championship game. He, along with Keaton Kubecka, will provide a nice 1-2 punch out wide. Jack Kayser returns in the backfield to run behind an enormous offensive line, anchored by 310-pounder TJ Shanahan. He’s a four-star recruit according to 247Sports’ composite rankings and the No. 6-rated offensive line recruit in Texas.

Westlake begins the season Aug. 26 at home against Missouri City Ridge Point and then hits the road for a showdown with Converse Judson on Sept. 2.