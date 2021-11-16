5 must-see matchups for area round of Texas high school football state playoffs

Bowie advances to the Area Round of the playoffs after an impressive win over Round Rock

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Talk to any high school football coach in Texas and they will tell you the goal is to be practicing on Thanksgiving Day. That’s what teams can accomplish if they get past this weekend’s second round of the playoffs.

We’ll be down to the “Sweet 16” of teams in most conferences after this weekend’s slate of games.

Here’s a look at some of the top Central Texas matchups.

Bowie vs Smithson Valley | 6A-D1 | Friday at 7 p.m. | Bobcat Stadium (San Marcos)

Bowie is coming off an impressive 13-3 win over Round Rock in the first round. The Bulldogs dominated the time of possession, holding on to the ball for just under 31 minutes in the game. Running back Noah Camacho rushed for 111 yards and the game’s only touchdown.

Smithson Valley won its bi-district game 35-25 over San Antonio Madison.

Lake Travis vs San Antonio East Central | 6A-D1 | Friday at 7:30 p.m. | Tiger Stadium (Dripping Springs)

Lake Travis got back on track after their regular season finale loss to Westlake with a 48-7 bi-district win over Cedar Ridge. Junior quarterback Bo Edmundson threw for 265 yards and four touchdowns. Receiver and Ohio State commit Caleb Burton caught six passes for 124 yards and three TD’s.

East Central won their playoff opener 14-7 over San Antonio Reagan.

Vandegrift vs Cibolo Steele | 6A-D2 | Friday at 7 p.m. | Lehnhoff Stadium (Schertz)

Vandegrift advanced to the second round for the ninth straight season with its 52-14 win over San Marcos. The Vipers scored 35 points in the second quarter to put the game out of reach. Junior quarterback Braydon Buchanan was 14-16 for 277 yards and five touchdowns.

Vipers face an undefeated Steele team that opened the playoffs with a 42-14 win over San Antonio Brandeis.

Weiss vs Manvel | 5A-D1 | Friday at 7 p.m. | Green Stadium (Bryan)

The Weiss Wolves have been on a roll with 10 straight wins since their season-opening loss. Weiss beat Veterans Memorial in the first round 63-28 behind eight touchdown passes from Dior Bradfield. Weiss is looking to advance to the third round of the playoffs for the first time in its four-year varsity history.

Traditional power Manvel is not only coming off a 56-0 bi-district win over Beaumont United, but have won the last two games by a combined 118-0.

Liberty Hill vs Boerne Champion | 5A-D2 | Friday at 7 p.m. | Ferris Stadium (San Antonio)

Despite replacing just about its entire offense from last years state semifinal team, Liberty Hill is looking for another postseason run. The Panthers opened the playoffs with a 57-7 win over Bastrop.

Liberty Hill rushed for 250 yards, including 209 and four touchdowns from sophomore Noah Long. Boerne Champion is coming off a 36-29 win over Mercedes. This is a second round rematch from last year when Liberty Hill won 41-0.