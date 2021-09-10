4 must-see matchups in week 3 of Texas high school football

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Central Texas 6A schools get one final shot in non-district Friday night. Week three is the finale for schools at the largest classification before the pivotal district games begin next week.

Anderson High School and head coach Roderick Thompson beat Westwood 52-14 Thursday night on High School Football Live on KBVO. Anderson senior Collin Page scored five touchdowns as the Trojans celebrated a win for the first time in 2021.

The Trojans open up district play against Pflugerville in two weeks after a bye next week. Westwood hosts Hutto next week to open up District 25-6A play.

Here are some of top matchups around Central Texas.

4 matchups for week 3 in Central Texas

Westlake vs. Mansfield Summit (neutral site)

After a road win, then a home win, top-ranked Westlake will play a neutral site game to close out their non-district schedule. The Chaps will take on Mansfield Summit (1-1) Friday night at 7:30 p.m. at Mary Hardin-Baylor’s Crusader Stadium in Belton.

The Chaps are coming off a dominating 34-14 win over then sixth-ranked Euless Trinity, but it was a game that Westlake led 27-0 at the half. Senior quarterback Cade Klubnik has not been asked to put up big passing stats in Westlake’s two wins by a combined 61 points. Still, Klubnik has 548 yards through the air with four touchdowns and no interceptions.

Lake Travis at Rockwall

Lake Travis will take on its third ranked opponent in as many games when they go on the road to face 20th-ranked Rockwall (2-0).

The Cavaliers improved to 2-0 with a 52-20 win over Converse Judson Friday, moving from seventh to sixth in the 6A state rankings. Senior Issac Norris led the Cavs with four touchdowns including a kickoff return to lead the Cavs.

Round Rock vs. Cedar Park at Gupton Stadium

Round Rock has been one of the most dominant Central Texas teams through the first two weeks. The Dragons blasted Belton on the road Friday 35-0, winning their two games by a combined 104-17.

Round Rock is winning with a punishing running attack, racking up 757 yards and 10 touchdowns in their first two games. Senior Trayvian McCoy-Gay has more than half of that total with 396 yards while averaging 12.6 yards per carry. Cedar Park had a big bounce back win 29-7 over Cedar Ridge after losing their opener to Vandegrift by 35 . Senior quarterback Josh Pell threw for 296 yards and two touchdowns in their win over the Raiders.

Rouse vs. Weiss at The Pfield

This one figures to best one of the highest scoring games in Central Texas. Rouse enters the game 2-0, scoring 44 against Burnet and then winning a wild 57-54 game against Anderson.

Junior quarterback Mason Shorb has passed for 816 yards and 10 touchdowns in their first two games. The Weiss Wolves are coming off a 49-21 win over Glenn, following a 43-35 loss to Harker Heights. Weiss is playing just its fourth season over varsity football and looking for a bounce back season. After a 9-3 record in just their second varsity season, the Wolves went 3-6 in 2020.