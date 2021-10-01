4 key matchups for week 6 of Texas high school football

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Central Texas teams are nearing the halfway point of the regular season Friday night. Every team is in district play, vying for key wins in the race to make the UIL state playoffs.

Thursday night on KBVO, Weiss led Anderson 42-0 in the first half, but had to hold on for a 56-40 win. The win gives Weiss four straight after losing the season opener against Harker Heights.

Westlake, the No. 1 6A team in the state, hosts San Marcos Friday night. You can watch the game live on KXAN.com.

Here are some of the key matchups in Week six of the season.

Top matchups of week 6

Hays at Lake Travis | Friday 7:30 p.m. at Cavalier Stadium

Lake Travis (4-1, 1-0) is coming off their open week following its district-opening win over San Marcos. The Cavaliers are known for a high-powered passing attack with all the division one quarterbacks they have turned out, but this season they are much more balanced.

Junior quarterback Bo Edmundson has passed for 846 yards and seven touchdowns while the Cavs have racked up 863 yards on the ground. Senior DJ Johnson leads the way with 430 yards and five touchdowns while averaging almost 12 yards per carry. It has been a struggle for the Hawks (1-3) losing three straight since their opening victory against San Antonio Churchill.

Del Valle at Bowie | Friday 7:30 p.m. at Burger Stadium

Bowie is off to a 4-0 start despite losing their outstanding quarterback Diego Tello to injury in their opener against Vista Ridge. Junior Conner Kenyon has stepped in with 753 yards (75%) and seven touchdowns.

The Bulldogs’ defense has allowed 42 points in four games and 28 of those to Copperas Cove in the final non-district game. Del Valle is looking for its first win of the season.

Round Rock at Westwood | Friday 7 p.m. at Reeves Athletic Complex

It’s the Battle for the Bell in Round Rock as Westwood hosts Round Rock. These were the only two schools in the Round Rock ISD before 1992 which led to this annual tradition. The Dragons have won the last three in this series.

Both schools are coming off district-opening losses. Round Rock suffered their first loss of the season to Cedar Ridge 21-13 on Sept. 17 while Westwood fell to Hutto 44-21. Both teams feature sophomore quarterbacks. Westwood’s Mike Davis has passed for 797 yards and eight touchdowns while Round Rock’s Mason Cochran is leaning on the Dragons’ rushing attack, which has amassed 1147 yards on the ground.

Leander at Pflugerville | Friday 7 p.m. at The Pfield

It’s too early for elimination games, but the loser of this one will be in a tough spot for the 2021 state playoffs. After going 3-0 in non-district play, Pflugerville lost to Anderson 38-27 in their district opener. The Panthers feature a punishing running game with senior Elijah Oakmon leading the way with 412 yards and seven touchdowns while quarterback Jaylon Reeves has rushed for 361 yards and six touchdowns.

Leander (2-2, 0-1) is coming off heartbreak, falling to Manor 31-29 on a walk-off field goal. Senior running back Alexander Franklin is one of the most productive backs in Central Texas with 644 yards and five touchdowns.

Other notable games