4 intriguing high school football matchups to see in Central Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The opening weekend of the high school football features some outstanding non-district games around Central Texas.

The march to the UIL state playoffs and, for the lucky few, a state championship begins this week. Westlake is going for an unprecedented third straight state title during Todd Dodge’s final season while Cedar Park aims at a return trip to the state championship round with a new head coach.

Liberty Hill is looking for more after an inspired 2020 playoff run for their head coach Jeff Walker. Lake Travis is focused on redemption after a surprising early playoff exit.

Here’s what to check out for week one of football in Central Texas.

Matchups to see in week 1

Westlake at Temple

Two-time defending state 6A state champion Westlake opens on the road at Temple on Friday at 7:30 p.m., a game that you can watch live on KXAN.com.

Legendary head coach Todd Dodge will retire at the end of this season and he’s hoping that will be back at AT&T Stadium in December. The Chaparrals are led by quarterback Cade Klubnik, who is committed to Clemson, and future Texas Longhorn Connor Robertson, who leads the offensive line.

Lake Travis vs Arlington Martin

Lake Travis is coming off a frustrating 2020 season. The Cavaliers went nearly a month between their final regular season game and their opening round playoff loss to Round Rock.

Once again the Cavs are in good hands at quarterback with junior Bo Edmundson leading the offense with Ohio State commit wide receiver Caleb Burton giving him another huge weapon on offense.

Cedar Park at Vandegrift

Both of these Leander ISD schools made deep runs in the playoffs in 2020. Vandegrift lost to Hays in the 6A D2 quarterfinals while Cedar Park lost to Denton Ryan in the 5A D1 championship game.

The Timberwolves are not only replacing a number of key players on their high-powered offense, including quarterback Ryan Hernandez, but head coach Carl Abseck moved on to Barbers Hill in the Houston area. Former Cedar Park assistant Michael Quintero replaces Abseck. Drew Sanders enters his 12th season as the only head coach at Vandegrift.

Bowie vs Vista Ridge

Bowie felt an unusual feeling last year after failing the make the playoffs for the first time since 2006. Jeff Ables enters his 20th season as Bulldogs head coach and will lean on third-year starter, senior quarterback Diego Tello. Tello passed for more than 2100 yards and 23 touchdowns in 2020.

Vista Ridge is in transition. Longtime head coach Rodney Vincent left for Shallowater in West Texas and defensive coordinator Chad Scott was promoted to replace Vincent.

Other games to watch Friday night