3 must-see high school football matchups in Central Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — For the second straight week, Austin will be the site of some of the best matchups in the state.

On Thursday, an all-Leander showdown kicked off the week with drama and excitement. Vista Ridge rallied with a touchdown in the final two minutes to earn bragging rights over Leander High School. Desmonde Thomas connected with Tian Murray for a 36-yard score to lock up Vista Ridge’s first win of the season.

Here are some of the key games around Central Texas Friday night.

Top matchups for week 2

Euless Trinity at Westlake

Euless Trinity will take on No. 1 Westlake at Chaparral Stadium at 7:30 p.m. Westlake is coming off a 54-13 win at Temple while 6th-ranked Euless Trinity opened the season with a 45-27 win over Arlington Lamar. Senior quarterback Cade Klubnik passed for 226 yards and three touchdowns in the win.

The Trojans have won six state titles including in 2019 when they were the 6A-Division 1 champs while Westlake was the 6A-Division 2 champion. This is the home opener for Westlake and that means the last home opener of head coach Todd Dodge’s career.

Judson at Lake Travis

Lake Travis is back home for another marquee matchup. The Cavaliers moved from 8th to 7th in the 6A state rankings after their 40-28 win over previously 9th-ranked Arlington Martin.

The Cavaliers used a balanced attack with junior quarterback Bo Edmundson throwing for 251 yards and two touchdowns while DJ Johnson ran for 145 and two touchdowns and added a receiving touchdown. Judson is ranked No. 17 by Dave Campbell’s Texas High School football. The Rockets beat DeSoto 35-28 in their opening game.

Hays at Dripping Springs

It’s a good battle in Hays County as 1-0 Drippings Springs hosts 1-0 Hays at Tiger Stadium. The Hawks opened the season with a 42-17 win over San Antonio Churchill, running it 53 times for 434 yards. Hays is coming off a trip to the 5A state semifinals last season.

Drippings Spring used a balanced attack in their 44-26 win over Kerrville Tivy. Junior quarterback Austin Novosad passed for 285 yards and a touchdown and Preston Alford rushed for 184 of their 227 yards on the ground. Dripping Springs is coming off a 7-0 district record in 2020 before losing in the regional quarterfinals to Manor. Last year, Hays beat Dripping Springs 22-21, outscoring the Tigers 12-0 in the 4th quarter.

Other games to watch