2 from Westlake’s state title team accept preferred walk-on spots with Longhorns

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A pair of key performers from Westlake’s state championship team announced their intention to join the Texas Longhorns football program as preferred walk-ons.

Running back Zane Minors and defensive back Michael Taaffe posted their decisions on social media over the weekend. Minors went first, announcing on Saturday. Taaffe committed to the Longhorns on Sunday.

Minors scored Westlake’s opening touchdown during their 6A-Division 1 state championship win against Southlake Carroll two weeks ago, exploding through the defense for a 75-yard touchdown. This season, Minors rushed for 1,068 yards and 20 touchdowns for the Chaparrals.

Minors was previously committed to Yale University.

Taaffe was named defensive MVP in the state championship game in back-to-back seasons, earning the honor in Westlake’s 2019 6A-Division 2 title as well as the 2020 6A-Division 1 game.

The lifelong Longhorns fan, Taaffe, received national attention on ESPN Sportcenter’s Top Plays after a ridiculous, one-handed interception of Southlake Carroll quarterback Quinn Ewers in the championship game.

As preferred walk-ons, Minors and Taaffe will not count toward Texas’ scholarship limit for the 2021 recruiting class, but will have a roster spot on the team.