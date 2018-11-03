Skip to content
KXAN
Austin/Mabry
94°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Texas
Crime
National News
Entertainment
Texas Politics
Washington, D.C. Bureau
Weird & Strange
Top Stories
Police: 11 adults, 1 teen cited after youth baseball brawl
Top Stories
AISD targets literacy rate for low-income students with free book fair
O’Rourke, Castro to host public events in Austin Friday, less than 1 mile from each other
Matthew McConaughey discusses the future of Austin, the city’s changing landscape
Friends: Trump accuser told us of attack in the ’90s
Weather
Forecast
Weather Blog
Alerts
Allergy
Burn Bans
Lake Levels
Radar
Rainfall Amounts
SatRad
Tropical
Weather Diary
Search Weather Diary
Webcams
Traffic
Low Water Crossings
Investigations
Podcasts
Bargaining the Badge
Mayberry Texas
Oil Empire
Report It
Sports
More Than the Score
Texas Longhorns
High School Sports
Cowboys
Astros
Studio 512
Simple Health
About Us
Meet The Team
Newsletters
Contact Us
Work for us
TV Schedule
Contests
Clear the Shelters
Search
Search
Search
High School Sports
Dalrymple leading alma mater to new heights
All smiles, Cedar Ridge softball boasts No.1 status in playoffs
Pflugerville will start clear bag policy at Pfield next year
Mike Craven talks Texas recruiting on More than the Score
Crockett is full of confidence following program’s first playoff win
More High School Sports Headlines
Lake Travis players extend football careers
QB Sam Saxton to follow family tradition at Texas
Westlake coaches reflect on Brees-Foles showdown in NFL playoffs
Liberty Hill ready for State title game
Westlake hands Lake Travis first loss of the season
Central Texas teams off to the State semifinals
Doubleheader in the Alamodome headlines weekend’s High School action
Friday Night Game Night Week 11: Scores and video
Westlake star center Will Baker chooses Texas
Friday Night Game Night week 10: Scores and video
Top Stories
Police: 11 adults, 1 teen cited after youth baseball brawl
Monitor lizard on the loose in Williamson County, may pose danger to kids and animals
AISD targets literacy rate for low-income students with free book fair
O’Rourke, Castro to host public events in Austin Friday, less than 1 mile from each other
Matthew McConaughey discusses the future of Austin, the city’s changing landscape
Friends: Trump accuser told us of attack in the ’90s
McConnell rejects Dems’ demands to change $4.6B border bill
Twitter puts warning labels on tweets by public figures that violate policy
$10K reward offered for information on fugitive with ties to Austin
DPS seeks tips after man hit and killed by driver Saturday
More Top Stories
Trending Stories
Police: 11 adults, 1 teen cited after youth baseball brawl
Monitor lizard on the loose in Williamson County, may pose danger to kids and animals
AISD targets literacy rate for low-income students with free book fair
O’Rourke, Castro to host public events in Austin Friday, less than 1 mile from each other
Matthew McConaughey discusses the future of Austin, the city’s changing landscape
Don't Miss
Do you slow down or move over for tow trucks? Legally, you’re required to
Matthew McConaughey discusses the future of Austin, the city’s changing landscape
ICE arrests 16 in Austin, Waco during 4-day raid; 52 nabbed in Texas
When is it OK to leave kids home alone?
Reminder! Your driver’s license needs a star if you want to use it to travel next year