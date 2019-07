PFLUGERVILLE (KXAN) — Hendrickson beat Pflugerville, 38-6.

The Hawks finish second in district, 13-6A. They’ll play Bowie in the bi-district round of the playoffs next week.

Not only does the Panthers’ season come to an end, so too does the career of longtime head coach George Herrmann.

Herrmann first arrived at Pflugerville in 1995 as a defensive coordinator. He took over as head coach two years later, and in 2007, he lead the Panthers to the 5A state championship, where they lost Katy.