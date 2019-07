AUSTIN (KXAN) — Lake Travis beat Vandegrift, 40-28 in the final week of the regular season.

The Cavaliers finished second in district 25-6A, with a 5-1 record. They’ll play San Antonio Madison in the first week of the playoffs next week.

The Vipers wrap up district play with a 4-2 record and in third place. They’ll San Antonio Johnson Friday night in at Heroes Stadium in San Antonio.