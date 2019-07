AUSTIN (KXAN) — Del Valle defeated Anderson 42-17 Friday night at Nelson Field. Del Valle’s win knocked Anderson out of the playoffs in District 14-6A. Akins earns the final playoff spot in the district after a win over Manor.

Del Valle finishes the season 5-5. Anderson finishes with a 1-9.

Akins will face Cedar Ridge in the Bi-District round of the 6A playoffs.