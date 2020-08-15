Herman stresses discipline and awareness for his team as students return to campus

AUSTIN (KXAN) —Saturday, Texas held its eighth practice of training camp. Things have been smooth thus far, but a new variable will be included starting next week when students return to campus.

Oklahoma Head Coach Lincoln Riley announced that nine players tested positive for COVID-19, after a six day break from preseason practices. Riley said he gave the players the option to go home, though 75 percent of the team decided to stay in Norman for the break.

Beginning on Saturday, students will start returning to campus at the University of Texas; thus posing a greater challenge for the team to remain virus free as more people enter the campus environment.

Tom Herman is confident that Texas can avoid the same issue as the Sooners, and pointed out that when the Longhorns had a five day break awhile back, there were no positive tests when players returned.

“I think our guys are well aware of the necessary precautions that we needed to take, we proved that we can do it,” Herman said.

He went on to say that 90 percent of the team is taking online only classes, which significantly reduces their opportunities to be exposed to the general student population.

“You can’t isolate them completely because of NCAA rules, but they’re going to be in as good of a position as they can when it comes to interacting with the general public,” Herman added.

Earlier this week, the Big 12 made the decision to proceed with football activities and the Texas Head Coach noticed a little more bounce from his players.

“Their energy has been great from day one on the field,” Herman continued. “But I think the Big 12 renewing their commitment to doing everything they can to get the season underway and holding out as long as possible before making an ultimate decision, I think added a lot of confidence to them and pep in their step but more so off the field than on the field.”

Texas’ first game is scheduled to be Sept. 12 at home against UTEP.