Here are the best Austin bars for the Packers, 49ers game Saturday

FILE – In this Jan. 19, 2020, file photo, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers warms up before the NFL NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif. The Packers would love to give quarterback Aaron Rodgers more weapons as they attempt to make at least one more Super Bowl run with the 36-year-old, two-time MVP. That doesn’t necessarily mean you should pencil in a receiver to Green Bay with the 30th overall pick at the NFL Draft. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It could have been the Cowboys.

But in a game that ended as anticlimactically as the Cowboys’ season, it was the 49ers that secured their ticket to Lambeau Field to take on QB Aaron Rodgers and undoubtedly a team to beat, the Green Bay Packers — sending Dak and company back to Dallas.

Cue Saturday’s Packers, 49ers rematch at 7:15 p.m. local time.

“Hoping for a loud crowd that has a nice enjoyable afternoon, maybe doesn’t go too hard, leaves some room for some enjoyment from like 7-10:30 p.m. on Saturday night,” Rodgers said. “It’s an exciting opportunity to be back at Lambeau for a playoff game in prime time.”

It’s not a Saturday for the boys, but hey, football is football. Here are the bars in Austin that will be crawling with red and cheese heads.

Austin Packers bars

We’ll start with the team heavily favored to win (sorry Niners fans, we’re still a little salty). Here are some of the local spots to catch Green Bay Packers watch parties, according to the Green Bay Packers Fan Club of Austin and the ‘Packers Everywhere‘ fan club.

Billy’s on Burnet

The neighborhood joint on Burnet and Hancock has a wide spread of wings, beer and burgers. You can find their menu here.

Star Bar

Get your mix and match gameday beer buckets at Star Bar downtown. See what’s on tap Saturday and food options here.

Shooters

This official ‘Packers Everywhere‘ bar lets you know right on its website, this is the place to be for Packers fans. See hours and food choices here.

You can find the Packers bar closest to you using the ‘Packers Everywhere’ website.

Austin 49ers bars

Looking for a little less green and yellow? There aren’t as many destinations for Niners fans, but the Austin – San Francisco 49ers Fan Club has a regular spot.

Whisky Tango Foxtrot Icehouse

This is the place to be for 49ers games, according to the Austin 49ers fan group Facebook page. A Facebook post says people will start arriving as early as 5 p.m. You can find more about the Whisky Tango Foxtrot Icehouse here.