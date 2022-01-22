Here are the best Austin bars for the Packers, 49ers game Saturday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It could have been the Cowboys.
But in a game that ended as anticlimactically as the Cowboys’ season, it was the 49ers that secured their ticket to Lambeau Field to take on QB Aaron Rodgers and undoubtedly a team to beat, the Green Bay Packers — sending Dak and company back to Dallas.
Cue Saturday’s Packers, 49ers rematch at 7:15 p.m. local time.
“Hoping for a loud crowd that has a nice enjoyable afternoon, maybe doesn’t go too hard, leaves some room for some enjoyment from like 7-10:30 p.m. on Saturday night,” Rodgers said. “It’s an exciting opportunity to be back at Lambeau for a playoff game in prime time.”
It’s not a Saturday for the boys, but hey, football is football. Here are the bars in Austin that will be crawling with red and cheese heads.
Austin Packers bars
We’ll start with the team heavily favored to win (sorry Niners fans, we’re still a little salty). Here are some of the local spots to catch Green Bay Packers watch parties, according to the Green Bay Packers Fan Club of Austin and the ‘Packers Everywhere‘ fan club.
Billy’s on Burnet
The neighborhood joint on Burnet and Hancock has a wide spread of wings, beer and burgers. You can find their menu here.
Star Bar
Get your mix and match gameday beer buckets at Star Bar downtown. See what’s on tap Saturday and food options here.
Shooters
This official ‘Packers Everywhere‘ bar lets you know right on its website, this is the place to be for Packers fans. See hours and food choices here.
You can find the Packers bar closest to you using the ‘Packers Everywhere’ website.
Austin 49ers bars
Looking for a little less green and yellow? There aren’t as many destinations for Niners fans, but the Austin – San Francisco 49ers Fan Club has a regular spot.
Whisky Tango Foxtrot Icehouse
This is the place to be for 49ers games, according to the Austin 49ers fan group Facebook page. A Facebook post says people will start arriving as early as 5 p.m. You can find more about the Whisky Tango Foxtrot Icehouse here.