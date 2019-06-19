Bobcats baseball coach Ty Harrington expected to leave Texas State Thursday

SAN MARCOS (KXAN) — Texas State head coach Ty Harrington is expected to leave Texas State on Thursday after 20 years as the Bobcats head coach.

The school announced a 3 p.m. press conference for Thursday to discuss “the future of Texas State’s baseball program.”

KXAN has learned that Harrington will announce his departure from the program after 20 years and more than 650 wins. The Bobcats made the NCAA Tournament three times (2000, 2009, 2011) under Harrington and won three regular season conference championships (2009, 2010, 2011) when Texas State played in the Southland Conference.

Harrington began his coaching career at the University of Texas, where he served as a student coach and graduate assistant coach from 1988-91.

During his playing days, Harrington was a two-year letterman at Texas, plauing under coaching legend Cliff Gustafson. Harrington was a member of Texas teams that advanced to the College World Series in 1984, ‘85 and ‘87. He also served as team captain on the 1987 team.