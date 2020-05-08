Gov. Abbott and Texas Motor Speedway praise IndyCar’s decision to kick off 2020 season in Fort Worth in June

FILE – In this Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, file photo, Will Power, of Australia, drives into turn one during the Aeroscreen testing at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis. After 10 months of testing, the canopy-shaped cockpit protection is intended to protect the driver from debris. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)

FORT WORTH, Texas (KXAN) — Gov. Abbott along with Texas Motor Speedway released a statement Thursday praising the decision by IndyCar to kickoff its 2020 season in Fort Worth in June.

The 2020 NTT IndyCar Series season is scheduled to begin with the Genesys 300 race at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth. The race is set to take place on Saturday June 6.

IndyCar will hold the race without fans due to the pandemic, but is still airing the race on NBCSN at 7 p.m.

“Racing is part of Texas culture and we are thrilled for the opportunity to bring back this tremendous experience to the people of Texas and to all Americans. Public health remains our top priority and the protocols for this race have been developed with the guidance of public health officials. The American people are eager to watch their favorite live sports again, and this race serves as an example of how we can responsibly hold sporting events while prioritizing the health of the participants and the public,” Gov. Abbott and Texas Motor Speedway President and General Manager Eddie Gossage said in a joint statement.

While we know that many Texans are ready to attend races in person, this plan provides a solution that enables Americans to enjoy this tradition from the comfort and safety of their homes as our nation responds to COVID-19. We are thankful for the partnership with INDYCAR and proud that Texas is at the forefront of opening these cultural and entertainment experiences to all Americans.”

IndyCar is taking the following steps to protect the participants of the Genesys 300 race: