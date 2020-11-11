Watch: You don’t have to like golf to be impressed by this hole-in-one at the Masters

Rickie Fowler, left, watches as Jon Rahm, of Spain, celebrates chipping into the hole at 16th green during a practice round for the Masters golf tournament Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Augusta, GA. (NEXSTAR) – It’s a safe bet that the most impressive shot at the Masters this year won’t actually count on a tournament score card.

Pro golfer Jon Rahm – considered one of the favorites to claim the famed green jacket at golf’s signature event – has been sinking improbable shots during practice rounds this week.

On Monday he posted a video showing himself celebrating a hole in one at Augusta National. It’s a rare and impressive feat. But then on Tuesday, he one-upped that accomplishment in a big way. Watch the clip:

From pond to pin! Rahm skips to a hole-in-one on No. 16 at #themasters pic.twitter.com/JNNPWgW9OP — The Masters (@TheMasters) November 10, 2020

Rahm honored the Masters tradition attempting to skip to the green during practice at the par-3 16th hole. What’s not as common is the 15-second trickle across the green and in to the hole.

How can we explain the good fortune? Nov. 10 happens to be Rahm’s 26th birthday.