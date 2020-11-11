Watch: You don’t have to like golf to be impressed by this hole-in-one at the Masters

Augusta, GA. (NEXSTAR) – It’s a safe bet that the most impressive shot at the Masters this year won’t actually count on a tournament score card.
Pro golfer Jon Rahm – considered one of the favorites to claim the famed green jacket at golf’s signature event – has been sinking improbable shots during practice rounds this week.
On Monday he posted a video showing himself celebrating a hole in one at Augusta National. It’s a rare and impressive feat. But then on Tuesday, he one-upped that accomplishment in a big way. Watch the clip:
Rahm honored the Masters tradition attempting to skip to the green during practice at the par-3 16th hole. What’s not as common is the 15-second trickle across the green and in to the hole.
How can we explain the good fortune? Nov. 10 happens to be Rahm’s 26th birthday.