AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Sungjae Im (-5), of South Korea, shot an opening round 67 to take the first round lead Thursday at The Masters. Im, the runner-up at the 2020 Masters, led by one over Cameron Smith (-4) of Australia, who has three top-ten finishes in four Masters appearances.

“It was great to have a great finish at my Masters debut (in 2020), and because of that experience I feel comfortable when I come to Augusta. I feel like I can play well here every time,” Im said through an interpreter. “My preparation stays the same for each tournament, but I felt like my driving game was not as up to par as what it used to be, so I worked on my driving, and today the key to a successful round was having good tee shots, so that worked well today.”

Sungjae Im of Korea plays a stroke from the No. 2 tee during the first round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, Thursday, April 7, 2022. (Photo courtesy: ANGC)

The day began with two-time champion Tom Watson joining six-time champion Jack Nicklaus and three-time champion Gary Player as honorary starters shortly after 8 a.m.

(L-R) Honorary starter and Masters champion Tom Watson, honorary starter and Masters champion Jack Nicklaus, Masters Chairman Fred Ridley, and honorary starter and Masters champion Gary Player of South Africa pose for photos on the first tee during the opening ceremony prior to the start of the first round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 07, 2022 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Honorary starter and Masters champion Tom Watson plays his opening tee shot from from the first tee during the opening ceremony prior to the start of the first round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 07, 2022 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Gary Player of South Africa plays his opening tee shot from the first tee during the opening ceremony prior to the start of the first round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 07, 2022 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Honorary starter and Masters champion Jack Nicklaus follows his opening tee shot from the first tee during the opening ceremony prior to the start of the first round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 07, 2022 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

(L-R) Honorary starters and Masters champions Tom Watson, Gary Player of South Africa, and Jack Nicklaus embrace on the first tee during the opening ceremony prior to the start of the first round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 07, 2022 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The names of honorary starters and Masters champions Gary Player of South Africa, Jack Nicklaus, and Tom Watson are placed in a sign during an opening ceremony prior to the start of the first round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 07, 2022 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Five-time champion Tiger Woods (-1), playing in his first tournament since the 2020 November Masters, shot 71 just 14 months after the car crash that nearly cost him his left leg. He was four behind the leader Im.

“I am as sore as I expected to feel, but it was amazing to have — like I was telling the team all week, come game time, it will be a different deal,” Woods said. “My adrenaline will kick in. I’ll get into my own little world, and I’ll get after it. It’s about the training that we’ve done to have the stamina to go.”

“I’m going to be sore, yes. That’s just the way it is. But the training cycles that we’ve had to make sure that I have the stamina to keep going — and this is only one round. We’ve got three more to go. There’s a long way to go and a lot of shots to be played.”

The group of Tiger Woods, Joaquin Niemann of Chile, and Louis Oosthuizen of South Africa walks off the first tee during the first round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 07, 2022 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Tiger Woods walks to the sixth green during the first round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 07, 2022 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Tiger Woods reacts after making birdie on the sixth green during the first round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 07, 2022 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) Photos courtesy Getty Images

It was a disappointing day for the competitors from the Augusta area. Luke List (+5), who has lived in Augusta for the last four years and is playing in The Masters for the first time since 2005, shot 77 after a double bogey at No. 18.

“I was really excited to go play today,” List said. “Unfortunately, I didn’t have my swing today. That’s usually one of my strengths, so I was scrambling around, and that’s not fun to do on this golf course. I did pretty well for the most part, but like I said, I need a good round tomorrow.”

Luke List plays his shot on the first hole during the first round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 07, 2022 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Aiken’s Kevin Kisner (+3) shot 75, while Augusta native and 1987 champion Larry Mize (+5) carded a 77.

Kevin Kisner plays his shot on the first hole during the first round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 07, 2022 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

After Friday’s second round the field will be cut down to the top 50 players, plus ties. Patron gates are expected to open shortly after 7 a.m. on Friday.