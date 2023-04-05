AUGUSTA, Ga. (KXAN) — Defending Masters champion Scottie Scheffler jarred an ace on the ninth hole of Wednesday’s Par 3 Contest, but perhaps thankfully for him, he didn’t win it.

Tom Hoge fired a 6-under-par to win the family-centric exhibition event on Augusta National’s newly-renovated par-3 course, but it’s well-known that the Par 3 winner has never won the real tournament in the same year. Scheffler said he was out there just for fun, anyway.

“We were trying to make one all day, and I guess it was just a slam dunk,” he said. “The guys were pretty focused watching their shots so they didn’t see it quite go in, but they heard the noise and I was, ‘yeah, that was mine.'”

Scheffler, who golfed for the Texas Longhorns from 2014-2018, said the event was all about spending time with family and friends before the first round of the tournament Thursday.

As the defending champion, he also hosted the Masters Club dinner on Tuesday, and the Dallas native’s Texas roots came through loud and clear with his menu choice for the main course — a Texas Ribeye.

He also chose cheeseburger sliders “Scottie style,” as an appetizer, and his style is to put french fries directly on the burger.

“Everybody enjoyed the food and it was good fellowship,” he said. “I trembled through my speech the entire time, but I got through it.”

Seamus Power had two aces on Hole Nos. 8 and 9, Bubba Watson aced Hole No. 4 and Hoge did the same on No. 8.