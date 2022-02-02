Invitations accepted to 2022 Augusta National Women’s Amateur

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – 71 players have accepted invitations to play in the 2022 Augusta National Women’s Amateur.

39 of the top 40 amateurs in the Women’s World Amateur Golf Ranking are set to tee off in this year’s tournament.

The tournament takes place the week before the 86th Masters Golf Tournament, with the first two rounds taking place at Champions Retreat Golf Club on Wednesday, March 30 and Thursday, March 31. On Friday, April 1, the players will attend a practice round at Augusta National Golf Club, followed by the final round on April 2.

NBC Sports will broadcast three hours of live final-round coverage starting at Noon. Golf Channel will deliver on-site highlights, live reports and news coverage throughout the event.

Tickets to the Augusta National Women’s Amateur are sold out. No tickets will be available at the gates. For more information, please visit ANWAgolf.com and follow the event’s official social media channels across Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

2022 AUGUSTA NATIONAL WOMEN’S AMATEUR FIELD

As of February 2, 2022