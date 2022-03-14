Golf fans on social media in awe of Justin Wheelon’s Masters watch collection

(WJBF) – Justin Wheelon is an Emmy award-winning director and actor who’s appeared in numerous films and television shows.

Over the years, Wheelon has received his fair share of attention, from having his work featured in national television commercials to having his films played at multiple Oscar-qualifying film festivals across the world.

Recently, Wheelon received a different type of attention on social media. He posted a photo on Twitter of a Masters Tournament watch. The reaction surprised him.

Golf fans from across the Twitterverse reached out to Wheelon to inquire about the watch, prompting him to show off more of his collection.

Currently, the tweet is sitting at over 4,000 engagements with hundreds of fans retweeting the initial post.

We reached out to Wheelon to see how long he’s been collecting the watches and if he expected such a reaction from golf fans across social media.

When you first posted the picture of your Masters watch, describe the reaction you got on Twitter.

“I could tell it started slow and just with my own friends and followers, but then I know something happened either with the algorithm feeding it to more people or some prominent people liking, retweeting it because then I was getting a few hundred likes and comments,” said Wheelon.

Were you surprised by the reaction?

“I really was because I had no idea people didn’t know they made these. It’s not exactly a secret or exceptionally rare. They sell them right in the back of the shop at the Masters in the ‘nicer’ section back there,” explained Wheelon.

About how many Masters watches do you have?

“I collect watches, so I probably have about 20 time pieces, but only a handful of Masters watches. I only buy the ones I really love and will actually wear and I never know the style until I show up and see them in person. So, it’s always a split second decision of ‘do I like this enough to buy it,'” said Wheelon.

When did you start collecting?

“I’ve always loved watches and like most people it started with the easier ones to obtain for a high schooler, etc…but when I got my first Rolex Submariner in college from Floyd & Green in Aiken it really lit that fire. What’s so cool is as a young person I would go in there and lust after the fine time pieces knowing I couldn’t afford them, but Tom, who owns the store, was so gracious and would treat me like the best customer in the world regardless of if I was buying or not. Well I saved for years and years, literally, to go buy one and I had the chance to get one while out of town, but I know I was going back to Tom at F&G to buy one for myself finally,” said Wheelon.

What’s special about the watches to you and why do you think it got such a reaction from Masters fans?

“Short answer is whichever one I pick that day, but long answer is ‘no’ because they all mean something to me. The Masters ones are special because they were all bought at a special time. One is the Fall edition which was rare. The other one I bought with my dad. He got the same one at the same time. And the other is special because it’s a Tiger year. Outside of the Masters specific watches, I have a few gems. The watch world has exploded the past few years, so there’s some I bought a few years ago that are virtually impossible to get now or have quadrupled in value since then. So, I was lucky to invest in some great pieces early,” explained Wheelon.

With the Masters right around the corner we had one last question for Wheelon and his watch collecting journey.

What’s next for your Masters Watch collection?

“Ha! Well, it’s always a surprise for me when I show up at the tournament and see that year’s edition for the first time. I’ll know in a few seconds if I have to have it or not. But I’m always most excited to get in the gate, pass the range, go into the shops, take a left, and go all the way back to the back to see the latest watch,” said Wheelon.