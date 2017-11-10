Friday Night Game Night: Week 11 Scores

For extended clips of the games KXAN covered, click here.
PREP FOOTBALL
CLASS 6A
Abilene 40, Keller Timber Creek 14
Alief Hastings 55, Pearland Dawson 35
Allen 44, Wylie 28
Austin Akins 24, Manor 17
Austin Westlake 55, Cedar Park Vista Ridge 14
Byron Nelson 41, Hurst Bell 20
Channelview 49, Baytown Sterling 33
Clear Falls 66, League City Clear Creek 59
Converse Judson 39, New Braunfels Canyon 14
Coppell 49, Richardson 14
Copperas Cove 37, Belton 35
Cypress Falls 51, Cypress Creek 27
Del Valle 42, Austin Anderson 17
Denton Guyer 34, Plano West 0
Dickinson 48, Clear Brook 21
Eagle Pass 30, Del Rio 0
Edinburg Vela 52, Edinburg Economedes 0
EP Eastwood 41, EP Montwood 21
Euless Trinity 21, Lewisville Marcus 16
Fort Bend Travis 51, Fort Bend Kempner 13
Friendswood 40, Alvin 16
Garland Naaman Forest 29, Garland Lakeview Centennial 17
Garland Sachse 51, South Garland 7
Harlingen South 31, Brownsville Rivera 6
Humble Atascocita 71, Baytown Goose Creek 0
Humble Kingwood 28, Houston King 20
Justin Northwest 49, Azle 7
Katy 62, Katy Mayde Creek 7
Katy Seven Lakes 42, Katy Morton Ranch 34
Klein Oak 33, Klein Forest 14
La Joya 49, La Joya Palmview 14
La Porte 45, Pasadena Dobie 27
Lake Travis 40, Austin Vandegrift 28
Laredo Alexander 18, Laredo United 15
League City Clear Springs 35, Houston Clear Lake 27
Leander Rouse 49, Bastrop 28
Lewisville Hebron 36, Southlake Carroll 31
Los Fresnos 29, Weslaco 2
Lufkin 48, Montgomery 27
McKinney Boyd 20, McKinney 17
Midland 31, Odessa 28
Odessa Permian 42, Midland Lee 7
Pflugerville Hendrickson 38, Pflugerville 6
PSJA Memorial 31, PSJA Southwest 7
Richardson Pearce 31, Dallas Skyline 14
Round Rock 45, Round Rock McNeil 28
Round Rock Cedar Ridge 49, Round Rock Westwood 3
SA Johnson 63, SA Madison 28
SA Northside Warren 31, SA Northside Taft 28
SA Reagan 52, SA Roosevelt 0
San Angelo Central 35, Amarillo Tascosa 26
San Benito 53, Harlingen 0
Smithson Valley 23, New Braunfels 7
Spring 49, Aldine Nimitz 6
Spring Westfield 34, Aldine Davis 10
The Woodlands 58, The Woodlands College Park 0
Weslaco East 42, Brownsville Hanna 35
CLASS 5A
A&M Consolidated 35, Bryan Rudder 7
Aledo 35, Saginaw Boswell 26
Alice 48, CC Moody 27
Angleton 48, Port Lavaca Calhoun 7
Austin LBJ 55, Austin Crockett 15
Beaumont Ozen 29, Livingston 0
Burleson 30, Crowley 20
Carrollton Smith 20, Carrollton Creekview 13
Cedar Park 36, Elgin 20
Dallas Adams 48, Dallas Sunset 0
Dallas Highland Park 42, Wylie East 7
Dallas Kimball 50, Dallas Hillcrest 14
Dallas Molina 24, Dallas Adamson 7
Dallas Spruce 26, Dallas Samuell 16
Denison 49, Sherman 24
Denton Braswell 30, Denton 16
Dripping Springs 35, Marble Falls 14
Edcouch-Elsa 35, Brownsville Porter 7
Ennis 46, Corsicana 14
EP Burges 42, El Paso 0
EP Parkland 49, EP Riverside 0
Fort Bend Marshall 63, Santa Fe 21
Fort Bend Willowridge 31, Galveston Ball 28
Frisco Centennial 55, Frisco Heritage 48
Frisco Reedy 47, Frisco Liberty 14
Frisco Wakeland 62, Frisco 28
Grapevine 42, N. Richland Hills Birdville 32
Hereford 35, Amarillo Caprock 20
Houston Austin 41, Houston Sharpstown 6
Huntsville 20, Magnolia West 3
Hutto 48, Bastrop Cedar Creek 6
Joshua 31, Cleburne 21
Kerrville Tivy 34, Lockhart 10
Leander 52, Kyle Lehman 14
Lubbock Cooper 65, San Angelo Lake View 14
Lubbock Monterey 73, Lubbock 31
Lucas Lovejoy 28, Royse City 20
Magnolia 35, Brenham 28
Mansfield Lake Ridge 42, Waxahachie 17
Mansfield Legacy 45, Red Oak 14
Mansfield Summit 41, Mansfield Timberview 14
Manvel 69, Galena Park 7
McKinney North 59, Little Elm 40
Mercedes 70, Donna North 0
Mesquite Poteet 38, West Mesquite 31
Midlothian 36, Lancaster 35
Mission Sharyland 32, Rio Grande City 24
Mount Pleasant 34, Greenville 17
Nederland 36, Port Neches-Groves 35
Plainview 38, Canyon 28
Port Arthur Memorial 40, Vidor 14
Prosper 49, Lake Dallas 7
Richmond Foster 27, Rosenberg Lamar 7
SA Alamo Heights 34, Castroville Medina Valley 33
SA Edison 21, SA Jefferson 17
SA Highlands 30, SA Brackenridge 28
SA Memorial 55, SA Kennedy 20
SA Southside 36, Floresville 28
Sharyland Pioneer 30, Roma 13
Sulphur Springs 19, Hallsville 7
Temple 42, Bryan 7
Texarkana Texas 56, Longview Pine Tree 13
Texas City 39, Fort Bend Elkins 21
Uvalde 27, Eagle Pass Winn 6
Victoria East 14, Rosenberg Terry 7
Waco 57, Waco University 0
Whitehouse 27, Lindale 23
Willis 42, Waller 20
CLASS 4A
Argyle 63, Burkburnett 3
Atlanta 56, Longview Spring Hill 49
Brownwood 47, Snyder 25
Bushland 66, Brownfield 21
Caddo Mills 54, Bonham 35
Caldwell 32, La Grange 7
Carthage 49, Tyler Chapel Hill 20
CC West Oso 35, Port Isabel 30
Celina 24, Aubrey 22
Columbus 40, Giddings 27
Crandall 38, Mabank 17
Crystal City 20, Devine 14
Cuero 68, Wharton 8
Dallas Carter 23, Alvarado 14
Decatur 65, Sanger 21
El Campo 42, Bay City 14
Fischer Canyon Lake 28, Taylor 14
Freeport Brazosport 63, Needville 34
Geronimo Navarro 51, Bandera 14
Gilmer 37, Pittsburg 22
Glen Rose 48, Hillsboro 13
Gonzales 42, Smithville 12
Graham 49, Iowa Park 14
Huffman Hargrave 21, Bridge City 7
Jasper 32, Diboll 29
Kennedale 62, Lake Worth 0
Kilgore 56, Bullard 25
Liberty Hill 42, Gatesville 35
Lorena 24, Fairfield 21
Madisonville 70, Cleveland Tarkington 0
Mexia 52, Robinson 19
Monahans 49, Fort Stockton 13
Navasota 40, Little Cypress-Mauriceville 30
Paris 55, Paris North Lamar 6
Pearsall 30, Carrizo Springs 6
Pleasanton 17, Beeville Jones 14
Poteet 40, Lytle 6
Princeton 35, Anna 0
Raymondville 20, Orange Grove 0
Rio Hondo 55, Progreso 15
Rockport-Fulton 27, Robstown 0
Salado 41, Waco Connally 7
Sealy 37, West Columbia 23
Silsbee 49, Cleveland 21
Sinton 35, Ingleside 21
Somerset 33, La Vernia 7
Sweeny 59, Aransas Pass 7
Sweetwater 48, Midland Greenwood 23
Tatum 42, Huntington 13
Texarkana Liberty-Eylau 49, Quinlan Ford 28
Texarkana Pleasant Grove 50, Gladewater 7
Vernon 60, Krum 32
Waco La Vega 63, Burnet 3
West Orange-Stark 54, Orangefield 0
WF Hirschi 41, Gainesville 21
Wimberley 50, Hondo 0
Zapata 35, Hidalgo 7
CLASS 3A
Alpine 24, Ballinger 20
Amarillo Highland Park 27, Dimmitt 6
Amarillo River Road 30, Littlefield 20
Bishop 46, Santa Rosa 0
Blanco 35, Rogers 13
Bowie 41, Ponder 0
Breckenridge 30, Brock 28
Buna 38, Kirbyville 7
Canadian 62, Tulia 7
CC London 28, Hebbronville 21
Childress 42, Spearman 7
Cisco 35, Eastland 7
Clifton 49, Blooming Grove 0
Clyde 58, Brady 0
Coahoma 52, Lubbock Roosevelt 0
Colorado City 21, Stanton 0
Comanche 68, Early 26
Commerce 44, Quitman 0
Como-Pickton 49, Alba-Golden 14
Corrigan-Camden 14, Garrison 7
Corsicana Mildred 49, Dallas A+ Academy 0
Crane 73, San Angelo Grape Creek 22
East Bernard 28, Boling 14
El Maton Tidehaven 48, Bloomington 18
Falfurrias 25, Santa Gertrudis Academy 7
Franklin 33, Little River Academy 13
George West 54, Taft 14
Goliad 57, Jourdanton 7
Hallettsville 55, Edna 20
Hearne 26, Buffalo 19
Hemphill 34, Crockett 32
Hempstead 34, Hardin 14
Hitchcock 8, La Marque 7
Holliday 25, Jacksboro 21
Howe 21, Callisburg 0
Jefferson 47, Redwater 37
Johnson City 42, Comfort 0
Lago Vista 42, Luling 14
Lexington 62, Florence 10
Lyford 38, San Diego 16
Malakoff 75, Elkhart 0
Marion 42, SA Cole 14
Maypearl 56, Dallas Madison 6
McGregor 30, Troy 24
Natalia 35, Karnes City 26
New Diana 42, Omaha Pewitt 39
New London West Rusk 48, Beckville 17
Newton 47, Frankston 0
Odem 69, Banquete 21
Poth 21, Dilley 7
Rice 27, Rio Vista 13
Rockdale 77, Jarrell 0
Shallowater 35, Muleshoe 0
Slaton 49, Friona 42
Sonora 48, San Angelo Texas Leadership 0
Stockdale 33, Nixon-Smiley 14
Teague 35, Palestine Westwood 13
Tolar 26, Coleman 13
Tuscola Jim Ned 14, Merkel 7
Universal City Randolph 57, Ingram Moore 20
Wall 56, Kermit 0
Warren 46, Kountze 13
Waskom 35, Harleton 0
West 37, Eustace 13
White Oak 44, New Boston 0
Whitesboro 35, Pottsboro 0
Woodville 34, Coldspring-Oakhurst 6
CLASS 2A
Albany 74, Bronte 0
Bogata Rivercrest 60, Wolfe City 27
Bovina 47, Sudan 19
Bremond 41, Dawson 14
Burton 44, Bartlett 8
Centerville 41, Deweyville 6
Claude 28, Booker 21
Crawford 35, Hico 3
Cross Plains 40, Miles 8
De Leon 51, Goldthwaite 7
Electra 41, Archer City 33
Evadale 42, Sabine Pass 0
Falls City 56, Pettus 12
Flatonia 54, Charlotte 12
Frost 44, Chilton 7
Gladewater Union Grove 28, Hawkins 12
Granger 29, Snook 22
Grapeland 35, Mount Enterprise 0
Groveton 28, Lovelady 20
Gruver 41, Wheeler 7
Hamilton 35, San Saba 28
Hamlin 21, Roscoe 14, OT
Haskell 53, Petrolia 22
Holland 49, Moody 13
Iola 38, Hull-Daisetta 0
Italy 35, Axtell 12
Kerens 47, Malakoff Cross Roads 0
La Pryor 36, D’Hanis 20
Lindsay 62, Era 7
Louise 25, Runge 20
Mart 77, Bosqueville 14
Mason 56, Sabinal 7, 4OT
McCamey 61, Christoval 14
Memphis 49, Ralls 0
Meridian 33, Hubbard 14
Muenster 73, Perrin-Whitt 0
Munday 49, Quanah 21
Ozona 63, Anthony 12
Panhandle 54, Sunray 12
Pineland West Sabine 42, Saratoga West Hardin 8
Post 63, Anson 6
Refugio 35, Shiner 0
Rosebud-Lott 43, Normangee 40
Santa Maria 50, Freer 19
Seagraves 50, Roby 20
Springlake-Earth 24, Smyer 14
Stamford 38, Forsan 27
Stinnett West Texas 39, Sanford-Fritch 8
Stratford 49, Boys Ranch 0
Sundown 29, New Deal 27
Tahoka 30, Plains 22
Tenaha 40, Timpson 6
Thorndale 48, Thrall 18
Three Rivers 34, La Villa 14
Vega 20, Shamrock 19
Weimar 49, Kenedy 0
Wellington 49, Clarendon 0
Winters 42, Baird 12
CLASS 1A
Ackerly Sands 62, Welch Dawson 6
Aspermont 72, Lueders-Avoca 46
Borden County 53, O’Donnell 0
Buckholts 68, Oglesby 22
Calvert 49, Prairie Lea 0
Coolidge 54, Penelope 9
Crowell 52, Vernon Northside 0
Forestburg 53, Bowie Gold-Burg 0
Garden City 73, Robert Lee 14
Happy 74, McLean 28
Hart 52, Whiteface 6
Imperial Buena Vista 70, Rankin 55
Iredell 78, Cranfills Gap 0
Jayton 70, Guthrie 22
Jonesboro 54, Evant 8
Lometa 46, Eden 26
Lorenzo 62, Meadow 59
May 56, Gordon 8
Medina 72, Barksdale Nueces Canyon 24
Newcastle 76, Saint Jo 52
Oakwood 62, Trinidad 12
Petersburg 72, Wilson 8
Richland Springs 64, Cherokee 14
Rochelle 47, Lohn 0
Ropesville Ropes 56, New Home 8
Spur 77, Rotan 49
Sterling City 64, Westbrook 22
Turkey Valley 68, Hedley 0
Valera Panther Creek 75, Mullin 38
Water Valley 36, Veribest 28
Wellman-Union 65, Lenorah Grady 30
Woodson 61, Rising Star 13
Zephyr 60, Blanket 14
PRIVATE SCHOOLS
Austin Hill Country 64, Round Rock Christian 12
Austin Regents 26, Austin Hyde Park 7
Boerne Geneva 35, Plano John Paul II 6
Brownsville St. Joseph 55, SA Antonian 31
Bryan Brazos Christian 56, Bryan St. Joseph 13
Bulverde Bracken 56, Victoria Faith 6
Dallas Bishop Dunne 63, Plano John Paul II 7
Dallas Lutheran 64, Dallas Lakehill 16
FW All Saints 42, SA Central Catholic 7
FW Nolan 18, Argyle Liberty Christian 14
Houston Second Baptist 28, Fort Bend Christian 0
Houston St. Pius X 56, Houston St. Thomas 14
Lake Jackson Brazosport 52, Alpha Omega 43
Lubbock Christian 59, Midland Trinity 0
Plainview Christian 97, WF Christian 96
Plano Prestonwood 35, Addison Trinity 7
Tomball Concordia 65, Beaumont Kelly 34
Waco Vanguard 65, Concordia 19
OTHER
All Saints Episcopal 52, WF Notre Dame 0
Baytown Christian def. Bryan Allen Academy , forfeit
FW Eaton 38, FW Brewer 31
Gilmer Union Hill def. Chester , forfeit
Milford def. Mount Calm , forfeit
San Marcos Hill Country Christian 61, Cedar Park Summit 14
Waco Live Oak Classical 67, Temple Holy Trinity 22
TCAF Division II
Quarterfinal
Azle Christian School 73, Arlington Flint Academy 12