Friday Night Game Night: Week 11 Scores

For extended clips of the games KXAN covered, click here.

PREP FOOTBALL

CLASS 6A

Abilene 40, Keller Timber Creek 14

Alief Hastings 55, Pearland Dawson 35

Allen 44, Wylie 28

Austin Akins 24, Manor 17

Austin Westlake 55, Cedar Park Vista Ridge 14

Byron Nelson 41, Hurst Bell 20

Channelview 49, Baytown Sterling 33

Clear Falls 66, League City Clear Creek 59

Converse Judson 39, New Braunfels Canyon 14

Coppell 49, Richardson 14

Copperas Cove 37, Belton 35

Cypress Falls 51, Cypress Creek 27

Del Valle 42, Austin Anderson 17

Denton Guyer 34, Plano West 0

Dickinson 48, Clear Brook 21

Eagle Pass 30, Del Rio 0

Edinburg Vela 52, Edinburg Economedes 0

EP Eastwood 41, EP Montwood 21

Euless Trinity 21, Lewisville Marcus 16

Fort Bend Travis 51, Fort Bend Kempner 13

Friendswood 40, Alvin 16

Garland Naaman Forest 29, Garland Lakeview Centennial 17

Garland Sachse 51, South Garland 7

Harlingen South 31, Brownsville Rivera 6

Humble Atascocita 71, Baytown Goose Creek 0

Humble Kingwood 28, Houston King 20

Justin Northwest 49, Azle 7

Katy 62, Katy Mayde Creek 7

Katy Seven Lakes 42, Katy Morton Ranch 34

Klein Oak 33, Klein Forest 14

La Joya 49, La Joya Palmview 14

La Porte 45, Pasadena Dobie 27

Lake Travis 40, Austin Vandegrift 28

Laredo Alexander 18, Laredo United 15

League City Clear Springs 35, Houston Clear Lake 27

Leander Rouse 49, Bastrop 28

Lewisville Hebron 36, Southlake Carroll 31

Los Fresnos 29, Weslaco 2

Lufkin 48, Montgomery 27

McKinney Boyd 20, McKinney 17

Midland 31, Odessa 28

Odessa Permian 42, Midland Lee 7

Pflugerville Hendrickson 38, Pflugerville 6

PSJA Memorial 31, PSJA Southwest 7

Richardson Pearce 31, Dallas Skyline 14

Round Rock 45, Round Rock McNeil 28

Round Rock Cedar Ridge 49, Round Rock Westwood 3

SA Johnson 63, SA Madison 28

SA Northside Warren 31, SA Northside Taft 28

SA Reagan 52, SA Roosevelt 0

San Angelo Central 35, Amarillo Tascosa 26

San Benito 53, Harlingen 0

Smithson Valley 23, New Braunfels 7

Spring 49, Aldine Nimitz 6

Spring Westfield 34, Aldine Davis 10

The Woodlands 58, The Woodlands College Park 0

Weslaco East 42, Brownsville Hanna 35

CLASS 5A

A&M Consolidated 35, Bryan Rudder 7

Aledo 35, Saginaw Boswell 26

Alice 48, CC Moody 27

Angleton 48, Port Lavaca Calhoun 7

Austin LBJ 55, Austin Crockett 15

Beaumont Ozen 29, Livingston 0

Burleson 30, Crowley 20

Carrollton Smith 20, Carrollton Creekview 13

Cedar Park 36, Elgin 20

Dallas Adams 48, Dallas Sunset 0

Dallas Highland Park 42, Wylie East 7

Dallas Kimball 50, Dallas Hillcrest 14

Dallas Molina 24, Dallas Adamson 7

Dallas Spruce 26, Dallas Samuell 16

Denison 49, Sherman 24

Denton Braswell 30, Denton 16

Dripping Springs 35, Marble Falls 14

Edcouch-Elsa 35, Brownsville Porter 7

Ennis 46, Corsicana 14

EP Burges 42, El Paso 0

EP Parkland 49, EP Riverside 0

Fort Bend Marshall 63, Santa Fe 21

Fort Bend Willowridge 31, Galveston Ball 28

Frisco Centennial 55, Frisco Heritage 48

Frisco Reedy 47, Frisco Liberty 14

Frisco Wakeland 62, Frisco 28

Grapevine 42, N. Richland Hills Birdville 32

Hereford 35, Amarillo Caprock 20

Houston Austin 41, Houston Sharpstown 6

Huntsville 20, Magnolia West 3

Hutto 48, Bastrop Cedar Creek 6

Joshua 31, Cleburne 21

Kerrville Tivy 34, Lockhart 10

Leander 52, Kyle Lehman 14

Lubbock Cooper 65, San Angelo Lake View 14

Lubbock Monterey 73, Lubbock 31

Lucas Lovejoy 28, Royse City 20

Magnolia 35, Brenham 28

Mansfield Lake Ridge 42, Waxahachie 17

Mansfield Legacy 45, Red Oak 14

Mansfield Summit 41, Mansfield Timberview 14

Manvel 69, Galena Park 7

McKinney North 59, Little Elm 40

Mercedes 70, Donna North 0

Mesquite Poteet 38, West Mesquite 31

Midlothian 36, Lancaster 35

Mission Sharyland 32, Rio Grande City 24

Mount Pleasant 34, Greenville 17

Nederland 36, Port Neches-Groves 35

Plainview 38, Canyon 28

Port Arthur Memorial 40, Vidor 14

Prosper 49, Lake Dallas 7

Richmond Foster 27, Rosenberg Lamar 7

SA Alamo Heights 34, Castroville Medina Valley 33

SA Edison 21, SA Jefferson 17

SA Highlands 30, SA Brackenridge 28

SA Memorial 55, SA Kennedy 20

SA Southside 36, Floresville 28

Sharyland Pioneer 30, Roma 13

Sulphur Springs 19, Hallsville 7

Temple 42, Bryan 7

Texarkana Texas 56, Longview Pine Tree 13

Texas City 39, Fort Bend Elkins 21

Uvalde 27, Eagle Pass Winn 6

Victoria East 14, Rosenberg Terry 7

Waco 57, Waco University 0

Whitehouse 27, Lindale 23

Willis 42, Waller 20

CLASS 4A

Argyle 63, Burkburnett 3

Atlanta 56, Longview Spring Hill 49

Brownwood 47, Snyder 25

Bushland 66, Brownfield 21

Caddo Mills 54, Bonham 35

Caldwell 32, La Grange 7

Carthage 49, Tyler Chapel Hill 20

CC West Oso 35, Port Isabel 30

Celina 24, Aubrey 22

Columbus 40, Giddings 27

Crandall 38, Mabank 17

Crystal City 20, Devine 14

Cuero 68, Wharton 8

Dallas Carter 23, Alvarado 14

Decatur 65, Sanger 21

El Campo 42, Bay City 14

Fischer Canyon Lake 28, Taylor 14

Freeport Brazosport 63, Needville 34

Geronimo Navarro 51, Bandera 14

Gilmer 37, Pittsburg 22

Glen Rose 48, Hillsboro 13

Gonzales 42, Smithville 12

Graham 49, Iowa Park 14

Huffman Hargrave 21, Bridge City 7

Jasper 32, Diboll 29

Kennedale 62, Lake Worth 0

Kilgore 56, Bullard 25

Liberty Hill 42, Gatesville 35

Lorena 24, Fairfield 21

Madisonville 70, Cleveland Tarkington 0

Mexia 52, Robinson 19

Monahans 49, Fort Stockton 13

Navasota 40, Little Cypress-Mauriceville 30

Paris 55, Paris North Lamar 6

Pearsall 30, Carrizo Springs 6

Pleasanton 17, Beeville Jones 14

Poteet 40, Lytle 6

Princeton 35, Anna 0

Raymondville 20, Orange Grove 0

Rio Hondo 55, Progreso 15

Rockport-Fulton 27, Robstown 0

Salado 41, Waco Connally 7

Sealy 37, West Columbia 23

Silsbee 49, Cleveland 21

Sinton 35, Ingleside 21

Somerset 33, La Vernia 7

Sweeny 59, Aransas Pass 7

Sweetwater 48, Midland Greenwood 23

Tatum 42, Huntington 13

Texarkana Liberty-Eylau 49, Quinlan Ford 28

Texarkana Pleasant Grove 50, Gladewater 7

Vernon 60, Krum 32

Waco La Vega 63, Burnet 3

West Orange-Stark 54, Orangefield 0

WF Hirschi 41, Gainesville 21

Wimberley 50, Hondo 0

Zapata 35, Hidalgo 7

CLASS 3A

Alpine 24, Ballinger 20

Amarillo Highland Park 27, Dimmitt 6

Amarillo River Road 30, Littlefield 20

Bishop 46, Santa Rosa 0

Blanco 35, Rogers 13

Bowie 41, Ponder 0

Breckenridge 30, Brock 28

Buna 38, Kirbyville 7

Canadian 62, Tulia 7

CC London 28, Hebbronville 21

Childress 42, Spearman 7

Cisco 35, Eastland 7

Clifton 49, Blooming Grove 0

Clyde 58, Brady 0

Coahoma 52, Lubbock Roosevelt 0

Colorado City 21, Stanton 0

Comanche 68, Early 26

Commerce 44, Quitman 0

Como-Pickton 49, Alba-Golden 14

Corrigan-Camden 14, Garrison 7

Corsicana Mildred 49, Dallas A+ Academy 0

Crane 73, San Angelo Grape Creek 22

East Bernard 28, Boling 14

El Maton Tidehaven 48, Bloomington 18

Falfurrias 25, Santa Gertrudis Academy 7

Franklin 33, Little River Academy 13

George West 54, Taft 14

Goliad 57, Jourdanton 7

Hallettsville 55, Edna 20

Hearne 26, Buffalo 19

Hemphill 34, Crockett 32

Hempstead 34, Hardin 14

Hitchcock 8, La Marque 7

Holliday 25, Jacksboro 21

Howe 21, Callisburg 0

Jefferson 47, Redwater 37

Johnson City 42, Comfort 0

Lago Vista 42, Luling 14

Lexington 62, Florence 10

Lyford 38, San Diego 16

Malakoff 75, Elkhart 0

Marion 42, SA Cole 14

Maypearl 56, Dallas Madison 6

McGregor 30, Troy 24

Natalia 35, Karnes City 26

New Diana 42, Omaha Pewitt 39

New London West Rusk 48, Beckville 17

Newton 47, Frankston 0

Odem 69, Banquete 21

Poth 21, Dilley 7

Rice 27, Rio Vista 13

Rockdale 77, Jarrell 0

Shallowater 35, Muleshoe 0

Slaton 49, Friona 42

Sonora 48, San Angelo Texas Leadership 0

Stockdale 33, Nixon-Smiley 14

Teague 35, Palestine Westwood 13

Tolar 26, Coleman 13

Tuscola Jim Ned 14, Merkel 7

Universal City Randolph 57, Ingram Moore 20

Wall 56, Kermit 0

Warren 46, Kountze 13

Waskom 35, Harleton 0

West 37, Eustace 13

White Oak 44, New Boston 0

Whitesboro 35, Pottsboro 0

Woodville 34, Coldspring-Oakhurst 6

CLASS 2A

Albany 74, Bronte 0

Bogata Rivercrest 60, Wolfe City 27

Bovina 47, Sudan 19

Bremond 41, Dawson 14

Burton 44, Bartlett 8

Centerville 41, Deweyville 6

Claude 28, Booker 21

Crawford 35, Hico 3

Cross Plains 40, Miles 8

De Leon 51, Goldthwaite 7

Electra 41, Archer City 33

Evadale 42, Sabine Pass 0

Falls City 56, Pettus 12

Flatonia 54, Charlotte 12

Frost 44, Chilton 7

Gladewater Union Grove 28, Hawkins 12

Granger 29, Snook 22

Grapeland 35, Mount Enterprise 0

Groveton 28, Lovelady 20

Gruver 41, Wheeler 7

Hamilton 35, San Saba 28

Hamlin 21, Roscoe 14, OT

Haskell 53, Petrolia 22

Holland 49, Moody 13

Iola 38, Hull-Daisetta 0

Italy 35, Axtell 12

Kerens 47, Malakoff Cross Roads 0

La Pryor 36, D’Hanis 20

Lindsay 62, Era 7

Louise 25, Runge 20

Mart 77, Bosqueville 14

Mason 56, Sabinal 7, 4OT

McCamey 61, Christoval 14

Memphis 49, Ralls 0

Meridian 33, Hubbard 14

Muenster 73, Perrin-Whitt 0

Munday 49, Quanah 21

Ozona 63, Anthony 12

Panhandle 54, Sunray 12

Pineland West Sabine 42, Saratoga West Hardin 8

Post 63, Anson 6

Refugio 35, Shiner 0

Rosebud-Lott 43, Normangee 40

Santa Maria 50, Freer 19

Seagraves 50, Roby 20

Springlake-Earth 24, Smyer 14

Stamford 38, Forsan 27

Stinnett West Texas 39, Sanford-Fritch 8

Stratford 49, Boys Ranch 0

Sundown 29, New Deal 27

Tahoka 30, Plains 22

Tenaha 40, Timpson 6

Thorndale 48, Thrall 18

Three Rivers 34, La Villa 14

Vega 20, Shamrock 19

Weimar 49, Kenedy 0

Wellington 49, Clarendon 0

Winters 42, Baird 12

CLASS 1A

Ackerly Sands 62, Welch Dawson 6

Aspermont 72, Lueders-Avoca 46

Borden County 53, O’Donnell 0

Buckholts 68, Oglesby 22

Calvert 49, Prairie Lea 0

Coolidge 54, Penelope 9

Crowell 52, Vernon Northside 0

Forestburg 53, Bowie Gold-Burg 0

Garden City 73, Robert Lee 14

Happy 74, McLean 28

Hart 52, Whiteface 6

Imperial Buena Vista 70, Rankin 55

Iredell 78, Cranfills Gap 0

Jayton 70, Guthrie 22

Jonesboro 54, Evant 8

Lometa 46, Eden 26

Lorenzo 62, Meadow 59

May 56, Gordon 8

Medina 72, Barksdale Nueces Canyon 24

Newcastle 76, Saint Jo 52

Oakwood 62, Trinidad 12

Petersburg 72, Wilson 8

Richland Springs 64, Cherokee 14

Rochelle 47, Lohn 0

Ropesville Ropes 56, New Home 8

Spur 77, Rotan 49

Sterling City 64, Westbrook 22

Turkey Valley 68, Hedley 0

Valera Panther Creek 75, Mullin 38

Water Valley 36, Veribest 28

Wellman-Union 65, Lenorah Grady 30

Woodson 61, Rising Star 13

Zephyr 60, Blanket 14

PRIVATE SCHOOLS

Austin Hill Country 64, Round Rock Christian 12

Austin Regents 26, Austin Hyde Park 7

Boerne Geneva 35, Plano John Paul II 6

Brownsville St. Joseph 55, SA Antonian 31

Bryan Brazos Christian 56, Bryan St. Joseph 13

Bulverde Bracken 56, Victoria Faith 6

Dallas Bishop Dunne 63, Plano John Paul II 7

Dallas Lutheran 64, Dallas Lakehill 16

FW All Saints 42, SA Central Catholic 7

FW Nolan 18, Argyle Liberty Christian 14

Houston Second Baptist 28, Fort Bend Christian 0

Houston St. Pius X 56, Houston St. Thomas 14

Lake Jackson Brazosport 52, Alpha Omega 43

Lubbock Christian 59, Midland Trinity 0

Plainview Christian 97, WF Christian 96

Plano Prestonwood 35, Addison Trinity 7

Tomball Concordia 65, Beaumont Kelly 34

Waco Vanguard 65, Concordia 19

OTHER

All Saints Episcopal 52, WF Notre Dame 0

Baytown Christian def. Bryan Allen Academy , forfeit

FW Eaton 38, FW Brewer 31

Gilmer Union Hill def. Chester , forfeit

Milford def. Mount Calm , forfeit

San Marcos Hill Country Christian 61, Cedar Park Summit 14

Waco Live Oak Classical 67, Temple Holy Trinity 22

TCAF Division II

Quarterfinal

Azle Christian School 73, Arlington Flint Academy 12