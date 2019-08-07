Forward Kris Tyrpak returns close to home to star for Austin Bold

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Kris Tyrpak’s pro soccer career began with the Austin Aztex quite a while ago. Seven years and eight stops later, he’s back home playing for the Austin Bold FC.

Tyrpak is second on the team with five goals and tied for the team lead with three assists going into Saturday’s game against L.A. Galaxy II.

Tyrpak grew up in Dripping Springs before going to Houston Baptist to continue his soccer career.

Tyrpak suffered a number of concussions as a young player and now wears special head gear that he thinks has extended his career.

In their first season as a USL franchise, the Bold are tied for fourth place in the Western Conference and battling for one of the top four spots which means getting to host their playoff opener on the home field.

