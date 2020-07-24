Formula One cancels U.S. Grand Prix at COTA due to COVID-19 concerns

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Circuit of the Americas confirmed a BBC report earlier Friday that Formula One canceled the U.S Grand Prix in Austin due to COVID-19 concerns.

“The cancellation is prudent, but painful,” Bobby Epstein, COTA founding partner, said in a release on Twitter.

“It is my hope that the pandemic will soon pass and we will celebrate 2021 with the greatest Formula One United States Grand Prix ever,” Epstein said.

The race was scheduled for October 25.

Formula One said it’s unable to race in both Americas this year due to COVID-19, canceling races in Canada, Mexico and Brazil along with the U.S. Grand Prix at COTA.

“We want to pay tribute to our incredible partners in the Americas and look forward to being back with them next season when they will once again be able to thrill millions of fans around the world,” said Chase Carey, chairman and CEO of Formula One.

The open-wheel race series is running all over Europe, however. Organizers just added races in Germany, Portugal and Italy to the schedule.

