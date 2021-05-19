Former Westlake products Ehlinger, Granson sign with Colts

FILE – In this Oct. 24, 2020, file photo, Texas’ Sam Ehlinger looks to pass against Baylor during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas. Who would make a college football Super League? Think big-brand schools with large fanbases and a history of success … such as Texas. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (KXAN) — The Colts announced on Wednesday that they’ve signed their entire 2021 draft class after two former Westlake teammates put pen to paper.

Both quarterback Sam Ehlinger, Indianapolis’ sixth-round pick, and tight end Kylen Granson, the Colts’ fourth-round pick, signed their contracts today.

In an remarkable twist of fate, Granson and Ehlinger are teammates yet again after they played together at Westlake High School. They went their separate ways after their time with the Chaps, though. Ehlinger went on to become a four-year starter at Texas, while Granson initially signed with Rice as a receiver before transferring to SMU and changing positions to tight end.

Objective: Sign 2021 Draft Picks



Progress: ▮▮▮▮▮▮▮ (7/7) pic.twitter.com/qyjvFD1X10 — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) May 19, 2021

It appears that Ehlinger is back in Indianapolis after spending time back in Austin following the death of his younger brother earlier this month.