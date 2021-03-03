Former St. Ed’s soccer players leading Cap City SC to national finals

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Friday, Capital City Soccer Club will play in the four-team national finals tournament for the UPSL.

It’s significant, not just because it’s the first time for Cap City SC to reach the final four of the UPSL, but also because of who plays for the club.

Eight of the players played for St. Edward’s but were left without a team when the school cut six different sports on April 15, 2020, due to financial struggles at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“When the team got cut at St. Edward’s, it was kinda devastating for many of the lads,” said Joe Morley, a right winger for Cap City and a junior at St. Ed’s.

When the sport got cut by the school, everyone on the team had to scramble to figure out what to do next. Some players transferred to other schools, others, like Morley, chose to stay at St. Ed’s, but wanted to find a way to continue their passion of playing soccer. That’s where Capital City Soccer Club stepped in.

“It was a fantastic opportunity to keep that team together, and I kind of feel like the fuel that it brought from the team cutting, feel like we’ve come together, and we’ve been able to play much better as a team with the motivation from that.”

Despite having his sport cut though, Morley doesn’t harbor any ill will toward his school. But there is a bit of pride in showing his school what could’ve been.

“We still have a good rapport with St. Edward’s,” Morley said. “We love the school and what they give us and the educational standpoint is great. But absolute validation, yeah. And a kind of look what we could’ve done if we were still at school. It feels great to be in a position where we can show the athletics department at school and show the Austin community what St. Edward’s soccer could’ve done if our program was continued. It’s a great achievement and humbling for us to know that we’ve made it this far.”

Cap City SC will play Olympians FC from Phoenix, Arizona on Friday. If it wins, then it will play the winner of Ginga Atlanta and Brocton FC United on Sunday for the championship.

The club is trying to raise money to help fund the trip. You can click this link to donate on their website.