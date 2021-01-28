Former Ravens coach Brian Billick joins MTTS to preview Super bowl 55

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Brian Billick, the longtime Ravens coach, winner of Super Bowl 35 and current NFL Network analyst, joined More than the Score to preview next week’s Super Bowl 55.

The matchup features Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes in a marquee quarterback duel. Brady is playing in his 10th Super Bowl and trying to win his seventh Lombardi Trophy. Mahomes, a Texas Tech grad, is trying to lead Kansas City to back-to-back championships. The last team to win back-to-back Super Bowls was the Patriots in 2004 and 2005, with Brady leading the way.

Billick is also an investor XTech, a company that makes pads for all levels of football, from the NFL to high school.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Headlines

More Sports

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss