Former McNeil Maverick bets on himself, signs contract with Wizards

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Former Round Rock McNeil Maverick Armoni Brooks will get his shot in the NBA, signing a contract with the Washington Wizards as an undrafted free agent.

“It’s just been so real, being able to live out your dream and play in the NBA. It’s just something that you think about as a little kid just being able to see it all come to light is a great feeling and it’s a testament to all of my hard work paying off over the years,” Brooks said.

Brooks was electric during his four years at McNeil as part of a dynamic duo with current Tennessee player, VJ Bailey. He carried that attitude as an athletic shooter at the University of Houston.

Brooks averaged 13 points per game and hit 121 3-pointers helping the Cougars reach the NCAA Tournament twice. Brooks also led the team with 6 rebounds per game during the 2018-19 season.

Brooks left school for the NBA with a year of eligibility on the table deciding to gamble on his own abilities. After talking with organizations and scouts during pre-draft workouts, Brooks knew he wouldn’t be drafted, but it didn’t deter him from pursuing his dream.

Even if he had to take a different route.

“I was like okay…if I can find a way to get better every day, I feel like I can end up playing in the NBA regardless of the route I have to take. Everyone wants to get drafted, but going undrafted is an option and I’m just betting on myself and allowing myself to go out there and show my skills,” Brooks said.