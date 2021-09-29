Former Longhorn Cat Osterman retires at 38, after winning silver at Tokyo 2020

United States’ Cat Osterman reacts after the sixth inning of a softball game against Mexico at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 24, 2021, in Yokohama, Japan. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Former University of Texas softball player and three-time Olympian Cat Osterman is retiring for good at 38 years old, according to NBC Sports.

The news outlet reports this comes after a decorated career of earning three Olympic medals, two world titles, three Pan American Games gold medals and three USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year awards, among other achievements.

Osterman came out of retirement originally to help represent Team USA Softball in the Tokyo Olympic Games this past summer, where the team won silver.

“The fact that I’m going (to the Olympics), and I am 38 years old. I think that’s a little bit surreal. I’m a little crazy,” she said during a July interview with KXAN.

NBC Sports says Osterman just finished the Athletes Unlimited season Monday night, with a win over Team Ocasio.