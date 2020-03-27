Former Astros star Jimmy ‘The Toy Cannon’ Wynn dies at 78

FILE – In this June 25, 2005, file photo, former Houston Astro Jimmy Wynn is joined by current players as he prepares to throw out the ceremonial first pitch after his jersey number was retired in Houston. Wynn, the slugger who earned his nickname of “The Toy Cannon” during his days with the Astros in the 1960s and ’70s, has died. Wynn was 78. The Astros said he died Thursday, March 26, 2020, in Houston, but did not provide further details. (AP Photo/Pat Sullivan, File)

HOUSTON (AP)–Jimmy Wynn, the slugger who earned his nickname of “The Toy Cannon” during his days with the Houston Astros in the 1960s and ’70s has died.

Wynn was 78. The Astros said he died on Thursday in Houston, but did not provide further details.

“Today, we lost a very big part of the Astros family with the passing of Jimmy Wynn. His contributions to our organization both on and off the field are too numerous to mention. As an All-Star player in the 1960’s and 70’s, Jimmy’s success on the field helped build our franchise from it’s beginnings. After his retirement, his tireless work in the community impacted thousands of young people in Houston. Although he is no longer with us, his legacy will live on at Minute Maid Park, at the Astros Youth Academy and beyond. We send our heartfelt condolences to his wife Marie, daughter, Kimberly, son, James, Jr., to the other members of his family and to his many fans and admirers.”

Just 5-foot-9, Wynn was a power-packed outfielder. He hit more than 30 homers twice with Houston, including a career-high 37 in 1967 at the pitcher-friendly Astrodome — that was the first of three seasons as an All-Star.

Wynn spent his first 11 seasons in Houston, first with the Colt .45s and then with the Astros before making stops with the Dodgers, Braves, Brewers and Yankees in a 15-year major league career.

Wynn left the team as the franchise leader in hits, home runs, RBIs and walks. He finished with hit 291 homers with 964 RBIs and 225 stolen bases in his career.

Wynn’s No. 24 was officially retired on June 25, 2005 and he was inducted into the Astros Hall of Fame as part of the inaugural class on August 3, 2019.

At the time of his death Wynn worked in the Astros’ front office as a community outreach executive. Ever popular, he often was seen around the ballpark interacting with players and fans alike.