F1 returns to Central Texas for US Grand Prix

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Jonathan Green, the voice of Circuit of the Americas and the host of Speed City Broadcasting joined Chris Tavarez on More than the Score to preview this weekend’s US Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas.

It’s the eighth year of F1 in Austin.

Lewis Hamilton enters the race with a 74-point lead in the driver standings. With a lead like that, Green figures Hamilton is a lock to wrap up the season-long championship in Austin, so long as he finishes the race.

Despite Hamilton’s dominance and recent success in Austin, Green thinks Ferrari, not Hamilton’s Mercedes team, has a great shot to take the checkered flag on Sunday.

Green also takes a look last week’s Mexican Grand Prix, the recent news of F1 wanting to race in Miami and the rise of up-and-coming driver Charles Leclerc.