Emotional night for Longhorn Celeste Taylor in win over UCLA

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Longhorn sophomore guard Celeste Taylor picked the perfect night for a career best performance. With All-American Charli Collier scoring just five points while in and out of the game with four trouble, Taylor led Texas with a career high 24 points in their 71-62 second round NCAA Tournament win over UCLA Wednesday at the Alamodome in San Antonio. Taylor hit 9-17 shots from the field including two three-pointers and a perfect 4-4 from the free throw line. Taylor struggled with her shooting all season, after scoring 22 points in their loss to Baylor in the Big 12 Tournament, she scored eight points in their win against Bradley on Monday, just 4-16 from the field. Taylor was also outstanding on the defensive end, playing all 40 minutes, Texas held UCLA to just 14 points in the first half.

Taylor, from Valley Stream, New York which is located between Brooklyn and Long Island. For just the second time this season, the other being at West Virginia, a dismal 92-58 loss, Taylor had her Dad, Alex Navarro at the game. “It’s definitely an amazing feeling, he’s been with me since I was so young, he’s been there every step of the way, through all the tough times, all the times I wanted to cry, the blood sweat and tears,” and emotional Taylor said after the game. “It’s just an amazing feeling for me and my family, it’s just so surreal, I never thought I would be here. My Mom couldn’t make it, but I know she’s always watching and supporting.”

Taylor said her Dad will change his flight scheduled out Friday to stick around as they take on Maryland Sunday night at 8:00 (ESPN) in the Sweet Sixteen matchup.