Ehlinger & Hurts all business ahead of Red River Showdown

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Don’t expect any bulletin board material from Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger or his University of Oklahoma counterpart, Jalen Hurts ahead of the Longhorns-Sooners match-up Saturday at the Cotton Bowl.

“Everybody is a rival,” said Hurts when asked about the Red River Showdown.

“Yeah, it will be just as important as every other game,” Ehlinger said.

So there won’t be anything (at least said publicly to the media) that will rile up either team or fanbase, and it’s safe to say that’s exactly what Texas head coach Tom Herman and OU head coach Lincoln Riley want.

Ehlinger did speak fondly of Hurts when he was asked about what the transfer from Alabama brings to his new team.

“I’m extremely excited, he’s had success everywhere he’s been,” said Ehlinger. “Following his story and understanding what he’s persevered through, unbelievable respect for him and what he’s been able to do at the college level.”

Hurts has established himself as a Heisman Trophy candidate with his season so far, completing 75 percent of his passes, throwing 14 touchdowns and 1,523 yards.

Ehlinger leads the Big 12 in passing touchdowns with 17, he’s also hit pay-dirt three times rushing. Saturday’s game against OU will be Ehlinger’s fourth time playing the Sooners — he holds a 1-2 record in the three meetings.

Ehlinger will get a chance to even his record when the Longhorns take on the Sooners Saturday at 11 a.m. in the Cotton Bowl.

