“Earl from Austin” pays his respects to Kobe Bryant

AUSTIN (KXAN)– Radio talk shows have call screeners so they can get a little back ground on their callers. Monday on the national radio show Mad Dog Unleashed on Sirius XM satellite host Christopher Russo thought Earl from Austin was just another caller paying his respects to Kobe Bryant.

The great #EarlCampbell checks in unbeknownst to @MadDogUnleashed. A classic Mad Dog Reaction! pic.twitter.com/iM3z78Tmwm — Mad Dog Sports Radio (@MadDogRadio) January 28, 2020

While Earl was doing just that, he wasn’t Russo’s average caller, it was Hall of Fame running back and Longhorn legend Earl Campbell. When Russo figured out who it was he was stunned Campbell was so low-key about his identity. “I’m just an average human being living in Texas, the Kobe Bryant family and people that died in that accident, the Campbell family, the state of Texas will remember you and hold you in our prayers.”

It was classic Earl from Austin just being Earl from Austin.