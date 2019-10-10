Duvernay named sixth team captain

AUSTIN (KXAN) — For just the second time in Tom Herman’s head coaching tenure, he’s added a new team captain mid-way through the season.

In a video tweeted out by the Texas football team on Thursday, Herman announced senior receiver Devin Duvernay as the Longhorns’ sixth team captain.

“Just the overall leadership and production both on and off the field, so I would like to introduce to you, your newest captain, Devin Duverany,” Herman said in the video while the team erupted in applause.

“I do everything for y’all,” Duvernay said to the team. “All the wins, every single game, I’m gonna go out there and give it my all for all of y’all. Practice, games, on the field, off the field, it’s all for y’all. [I[ appreciate y’all, appreciate coach Herman. Hook ’em.”

All season long, coaches and players have been extolling Duvernay’s leadership, and on the field, his production is unquestionable.

He leads the team in both receptions with 45 and yards at 463. He’s also tied for the team lead with four touchdown catches, and he added another touchdown rushing against West Virginia.

“His development off the field and on the field as a leader, vocal, how much he’s grown in three years since I’ve been here, it’s unbelievable,” offensive coordinator Tim Beck said. “He’s having an incredible season — almost story book. I’m really proud of him, love him. I think his development and what he stands for for our program and for a lot of young men out there is really special.”