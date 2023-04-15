AUSTIN (KXAN) — Dripping Springs boys soccer reigned victorious after finishing a marathon 6A UIL State Semifinal match against Allen.

The Tigers are heading to the State Championship game after beating the Allen Eagles in penalty kicks.

Dripping Springs was down 1-0 until later in the 1st half, when the Tigers tied the game. The score remained the same through overtime, followed by penalty kicks when they were able to outscore 5-3 Allen to advance.

Reaching the championship game is an amazing accomplishment, especially for a team spending it’s first season in Class 6A; the highest classification of the University Interscholastic League.

Dripping Springs will now face Katy Seven Lakes for the championship. Seven Lakes also played in overtime in their semifinal, outlasting Garland Sachse 3-1 to make the title game.

Kickoff of the 6A Boys State Championship Game will be Saturday at 6:30pm, the game will be played at Birkelbach Field in Georgetown.