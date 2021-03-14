Drew Brees retires from the NFL after 20 years

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) reacts after a touchdown by Alvin Kamara in the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Chicago Bears in New Orleans, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The career of star quarterback and Austin native Drew Brees is coming to an end after 20 years in the National Football League.

The announcement was made on his official Instagram account, with his four children delivering a video message to the world that their father will spend much more time at home in the immediate future.

Brees added a personalized message as a caption in which he declared to the football world that he “poured my heart & soul into being your Quarterback.”

This announcement comes 15 years to the day in which he became their quarterback of the New Orleans Saints. Brees was drafted as the first pick of the 2001 NFL Draft by the San Diego Chargers.

In 20 years of action, Brees is the NFL’s all-time leading passer. He threw for 80,358 yards and 571 touchdowns. He made the Pro Bowl 13 times and led the NFL in passing on seven different occasions.

Brees took the Saints franchise to new heights, leading them to their first and only Super Bowl title in 2009.

Drew Brees is from Austin, and was a star quarterback at Westlake high school in the late nineties. The 1997 graduate led the Chaps to their first state championship when they beat Abilene Cooper in the 1996 title game at Texas Stadium.

Brees then went on to play his college ball at Purdue University, where threw for 11,792 yards and 90 touchdowns.

He is scheduled to appear on the “Today Show” on KXAN Monday morning.