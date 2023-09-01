AUSTIN (KXAN) – This Saturday, Sept. 2, the Penn State Nittany Lions will host the West Virginia Mountaineers for both teams’ first college football game of the season. In addition, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish will take on Tennessee State in a college football game in South Bend, Indiana.

Both of these games will be exclusively broadcast on KXAN, but since KXAN was forced off the DIRECTV lineup on July 2, DIRECTV customers may not be able to watch the game unless the dispute between Nexstar and DIRECTV is resolved. DIRECTV customers are being urged to call the company at (800) 531-5000 and demand that it restore KXAN to their systems.

DIRECTV subscribers do have other options to view the game:

DIRECTV customers can switch their cable or satellite provider to another service. KXAN has reached agreements with all other local distributors and is available on all of them.

KXAN is also available on streaming services such as YouTube TV and Hulu.

As a broadcast station, KXAN broadcasts its signal over the public airwaves to anyone with an antenna, which you can find at stores like Best Buy.

Many local restaurants and sports bars may also be carrying the games such as Plucker’s or The Tavern.

KXAN’s parent company, Nexstar, is working hard to resolve the impasse with DIRECTV, but the company has twice turned down Nexstar’s offer of an extension. DIRECTV subscribers are again being urged to call DIRECTV at (800) 531-5000 and complain.