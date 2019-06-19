Did the Houston Rockets miss their window for an NBA title?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Did the Rockets miss their window for an NBA title?

Stars Chris Paul and James Harden appear to be at odds with one another, according to national reports. With personalities clashing, it will be interesting to see what the front office decides to do.

The Los Angeles Lakers are the favorites in Las Vegas to win the Western Conference in 2020 with the addition of Anthony Davis.

Yordan Alvarez boosting Astros

The Houston Astros are beat up beyond belief, but are still thriving without their superstars. Yordan Alvarez was called up two weeks ago and has four home runs in seven games. When the Astros get healthy, they’re going to have a good problem of too many talented players.

Jose Altuve is rehabbing with the Round Rock Express and may be close to joining the big team. George Springer is about to start a rehab stint with Corpus Christi, so some of the cavalry is coming back home for the summer.

Time to start talking college football?

Plus, the Texas Longhorns are two months away from 2019 camp. Expectations are higher than they’ve been in a decade for the Longhorns. Can Texas handle its first taste of success and start building the program back to a contending level?

Erin Hogan from 104.9 The Horn joined Roger Wallace on More than the Score to discuss all that and more.