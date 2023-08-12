ARLINGTON, Texas (AP), Austin, TX (KXAN)— Deuce Vaughn loves AT&T Stadium, and it showed once again on Saturday in the Cowboys 28-23 preseason opening loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Before the preseason opener, Vaughn last took the AT&T Stadium turf in the Big 12 championship game with his alma mater Kansas State.

The running back from Round Rock Cedar Ridge took home the honor of being named the Big 12 Championship game’s Most Outstanding Player, rushing for 160 yards and a touchdown.

Although the numbers weren’t quite that big against Jacksonville, Vaughn had a strong showing, rushing for 50 yards and scoring a go-ahead touchdown late in the 3rd quarter.

The Cowboys didn’t play quarterback Dak Prescott or any other projected starters on offense in coach Mike McCarthy’s return to play-calling. The closest thing was right guard Josh Ball, who is filling in for Zack Martin with the six-time All-Pro holding out of training camp in a contract dispute.

McCarthy called the plays for the first time since midseason in 2018 when he was Green Bay’s coach.

While he said it was “like riding a bike,” McCarthy did call for “Strong Right.” That play was in his Packers playbook, not this one.

“Personally, I’m glad I have a number of coaches that worked with me before,” McCarthy said. “We got it corrected right away.”

The Cowboys will next face Seattle next Saturday night at 9pm for their second preseason game.