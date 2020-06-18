Debate on racism renews calls for Redskins to change name

FILE – In this Aug. 7, 2014 file photo, the Washington Redskins NFL football team logo is seen on the field before an NFL football preseason game against the New England Patriots in Landover, Md. The recent national conversation about racism has renewed calls for the Washington Redskins to change their name. D.C. mayor Muriel Bowser called the name an “obstacle” to the team building its stadium and headquarters in the District, but owner Dan Snyder over the years has shown no indications he’d consider it. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

(AP) – The recent national debate over racism has renewed calls for the NFL’s Washington Redskins to change their name.

Mayor Muriel Bowser believes a change is overdue and called the name an “obstacle” to the team building its next stadium and headquarters inside the District of Columbia.

A recent study found that 49% of respondents considered the name Redskins offensive.

The team had no comment about a possible name change. Owner Dan Snyder over the years has shown no indication that he’d change the name.

Advocates call the name a dictionary-defined racial slur and hope this is the movement that finally invokes change.