Daron Roberts talks life journey on MTTS

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Daron Roberts, the founder of the Center for Sports Leadership and Innovation at the University of Texas joined Chris Tavarez on More than the Score to talk about his life’s journey.

Roberts was a double-major at UT and later went to law school at Harvard after interning for Senator Joe Lieberman.

Before ever practicing law, though, Roberts got into coaching thanks to Herm Edwards answering a letter that Roberts sent to all 32 NFL teams and countless colleges.

After working his way up the coaching ranks to become an on-field assistant in both the NFL and college football, Roberts returned to his alma mater where he eventually founded the CSLI.