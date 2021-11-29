Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy has COVID-19: Report

FILE – In this Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020 file photo ,New Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy is introduced during a press conference at the Dallas Cowboys headquarters in Frisco, Texas. Mike McCarthy has spent most of his first offseason as coach of the Dallas Cowboys at home in Green Bay. He’s also leaning on the experience of 13 years leading the Packers to help figure out how to implement a new program while the coronavirus pandemic prevents him from being in the same room with players or assistant coaches. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade, File)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Mike McCarthy, head coach of the Dallas Cowboys, has tested positive for COVID-19, ESPN reported Monday.

ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter reported that McCarthy was among several “positives in Dallas.”

McCarthy will be out for Thursday’s game versus the New Orleans Saints, sources told Schefter.

McCarthy is a prominent figure in the NFL with over 25 years of experience coaching in the NFL. McCarthy was the head coach of the Green Bay Packers for 13 years before being fired during the 2018 season.

Cowboys’ HC Mike McCarthy has tested positive for COVID, sources tell @diannaESPN and me. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 29, 2021

McCarthy led the Packers to a championship in Super Bowl XLV in 2011 at the Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium. Now, he is being challenged with taking Dallas back to the top of the league.

We’ll update this article with more information as it becomes available.