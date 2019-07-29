Dak Prescott focusing on training camp, not contract

(Nexstar) — Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott took a few minutes after Saturday’s late practice to talk with the media about the upcoming 2019 season.

Prescott talked about his time between the end of the 2018 season and start of training camp.

Entering the final season of his rookie contract, Prescott doesn’t appear to be worried about his future in Dallas.

Prescott became the Cowboys starting quarterback three years ago as a rookie when Tony Romo was injured during the preseason. Prescott hasn’t relinquished the role.

The Cowboys front office has had discussions with Prescott’s agent about his contract.

Here are Dak’s comments from Cowboys training camp in Oxnard.