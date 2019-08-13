Cowboys: What we learned from a loss to the 49ers

OXNARD, California (Nexstar) — Here are the key takeaways from the Cowboys’ preseason loss to the San Francisco 49ers:

The positives

With defensive back Byron Jones sidelined recovering from off-season hip surgery, cornerbacks Chidobe Awuzie and Anthony Brown looked up to the task of making plays early. The Cowboys only allowed 25 yards on San Francisco’s first two drives.

Offensively, for the first time since 2017, center Travis Frederick delivered snaps to Dak Prescott. Frederick’s return from an auto-immune disorder which has no cure instantly improves the Cowboys’ offensive line.

Blake Jarwin picked up where he left off at the end of the 2018 season. The tight end had four catches for 51 yards, including a 33-yard reception on the Cowboys’ second drive. He also hauled in a 9-yard pass which converted a 3rd down on the cowboys third scoring drive

The negatives

A year after finishing 26th out of 32 teams when it comes to turning red zone appearances into touchdowns, the red zone struggles continued with an 0-for-4 night, settling for three field goals.

Kicker Brett Maher connected on three of four field goals, but 75% doesn’t cut it in the NFL. After struggling at the end of last season and in summer

camp, the Cowboys may soon be forced to look at other options.