Cowboys snap out of sluggish start to break away from Dolphins

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 22: Amari Cooper #19 of the Dallas Cowboys scores a touchdown in the third quarter against the Miami Dolphins at AT&T Stadium on September 22, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

ARLINGTON, Texas (KXAN) — The Dallas Cowboys moved to 3-0 to start the season for the first time since 2008 with a win over the Miami Dolphins.

The Cowboys started slow in the first half, but still opened with a 10-0 lead on a Brett Maher 28-yard field goal and a Dak Precott touchdown pass to Amari Cooper.

The Dolphins scored on two Jason Sanders field goals to make it a 10-6 game. Miami was driving to take the lead late in the half before Demarcus Lawrence recovered a Kenyon Drake fumble at the Cowboys seven-yard line with 31 seconds remaining.

The Cowboys pulled away in the third quarter when Prescott hit Cooper for a 19-yard touchdown. Prescott ran for an eight-yard TD with 3:30 to go in the quarter to give the Cowboys a 24-6 lead.

Ezekiel Elliott tallied 125 yards on 19 carries. Rookie Tony Pollard capped off the Cowboys scoring with a 16-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter. Pollard finished with 103 rushing yards.

The last time Dallas had two 100-yard rushers in the same game was in 1998.

The Cowboys (3-0) travel to New Orleans next week to face the Saints on Sunday night. You can watch the game on KXAN at 7:20 p.m.